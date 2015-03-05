(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Healthcare
Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Unsecured line of credit to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of HR's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' reflects the
material improvement
in leverage and fixed-charge coverage and Fitch's view of the
durability of the
operating cash flows for medical office buildings and by
extension, HR, on an
absolute and relative basis. HR's ratings are tempered by weak
contingent
liquidity and a persistently high dividend payout ratio which
impedes cash
retention. The combined effect of these factors on HR's
financial flexibility is
material and otherwise restricts positive momentum in the
ratings and
deterioration of these elements could result in negative
momentum in the
ratings.
MATERIAL REDUCTION IN LEVERAGE
HR has reduced leverage over the past five years with leverage
at 6.5x for full
year 2014 and 6.2x for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2014 as
compared to 8.8x at
Dec. 31, 2010 and down from 6.9x at Dec. 31, 2013. The reduction
has been
achieved via equity issuances, the lease-up of developments and
the focus on
high occupancy acquisitions. Fitch had stated that leverage
sustaining below 7x
could result in positive momentum. Fitch forecasts that HR's
leverage will
remain around 6.5x through 2017.
Moreover, the durability of medical office building cash flows,
as measured by
same-store net operating income (SSNOI) growth, reduces the
probability of
leverage exceeding 7x through-the-cycle absent a change in the
size or funding
mix of net investment activity. Fitch defines leverage as total
debt less
readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA.
Similarly, fixed-charge coverage has increased to 2.4x and 2.5x
for the year and
quarter ended Dec. 31, 2014, respectively. Fitch had previously
indicated
fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2x could result in
positive momentum.
Fitch forecasts fixed-charge coverage will remain around 2.5x
through 2016.
Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less
straight-line rent and recurring maintenance capital
expenditures to total
interest incurred.
DURABILITY OF OPERATING CASH FLOWS
HR's operating cash flows are durable on an absolute and
relative basis to that
of suburban office REITs as measured by SSNOI growth and tenant
retention. Since
3Q07, HR's SSNOI has averaged 2.3% growth vs. -0.1% for a select
group of
suburban office REITs, with a lower standard deviation of 0.9%
vs. 2.2%.
Similarly, HR has retained 83% of its expiring tenants on
average versus 67% for
suburban office REITs and with significantly less variation (77%
- 89% vs. 51% -
82%) over this same time period. While the magnitude of HR's
outperformance has
decreased as suburban office fundamentals improve, the low
absolute (and
relative) volatility is a key rating driver. Fitch does not view
suburban office
as competition for medical office buildings. The comparison is
due to the
similarity in headline metrics.
Weaker metrics in prior years were driven by both the size of
then to-be-leased
development pipeline and the conversion of master leases with
embedded
vacancies. Fitch anticipates HR will continue to develop, though
the pipeline
should not grow to levels that would cause a similar erosion.
However, doing so
could result in negative momentum on the metrics and/or ratings.
Moreover, HR
has converted the majority of its master leases thus Fitch
expects HR's
portfolio will exhibit more durable cashflow growth on a forward
looking basis.
STRONG LIQUIDITY DRIVEN BY LONG-DATED BUT CONCENTRATED DEBT
MATURITIES
Fitch estimates HR's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
88% availability
under the revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from
operations)
cover uses (total debt maturities, committed development
expenditures and
maintenance capital expenditures) by 4x for the period Jan. 1,
2015 - Dec. 31,
2016. HR's liquidity is driven by its line of credit capacity
and staggered debt
maturities. HR's next unsecured debt maturity is $300 million
senior unsecured
notes due 2017 (assuming the line of credit is extended to 2018
per HR's
options). Unsecured debt maturities are long-dated yet somewhat
concentrated
given their size relative to total asset value with 21% and 29%
of total debt
maturing in 2017 and 2021, respectively.
IMPROVED YET WEAK CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY RESTRAINS RATINGS
HR's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt has improved
to 1.8x - 1.9x
at Dec. 31, 2014 from 1.4x at Dec. 31, 2013. However, it remains
below the 2.0x
typically carried by investment grade REITs. Unencumbered assets
are REITs'
primary source of contingent liquidity to raise proceeds via a
sale or pledge
against during a time of stress. HR's sub 2x unencumbered asset
coverage is a
key limiting factor for the ratings. Positive improvement in the
ratings is
unlikely absent a material improvement. Moreover, a
deterioration in contingent
liquidity could result in negative momentum on the ratings
and/or Outlook.
Fitch calculates unencumbered asset coverage assuming a stressed
8.5% - 9% cap
rate on annualized 4Q'14 unencumbered NOI divided by unsecured
debt less readily
available cash.
DIVIDEND POLICIES IMPEDE CASH RETENTION
HR determines its dividend rate based off of operating cash flow
measures before
recurring maintenance capital expenditures. HR considers second
generation
tenant improvements and leasing expenditures to have a direct
impact on renewal
/ new lease terms and thus the company considers these costs as
part of the
capitalized asset investment. Based on Fitch's methodology, HR
paid out 108% of
adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in 2014, as compared to
113% and 114% in
2012 and 2013, respectively. In turn, HR needs to draw on its
credit facility or
source other forms of liquidity to fund a portion of the common
dividend.
GRANULAR TENANT BASE & ASSOCIATION W/ HIGHLY RATED HOSPITALS
HR does not have any material tenant concentration after Baylor
Scott & White
Health (10% of revenues at Dec. 31, 2014) as the multi-tenant
medical office
buildings are leased to the individual physicians' group and are
typically small
in size. While HR does not typically enter into master lease
obligations with
the hospital that the building and / or tenant is affiliated
with, Fitch
nonetheless views the portfolio's proximity to the hospital and
the credit
quality of the hospital system as an indication of the
attractiveness of the
real estate. HR does not provide tenant EBITDA or EBITDAR
coverage.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that
operating fundamentals
will continue to support consistent credit metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 2.5% - 3.5% through 2017;
--Net acquisitions of $50 million at a -100bps spread to
dispositions, annually;
--Development starts of $15 - $25 million per year;
--Equity issuances via the at-the-market program to fund net
investment activity
with 60% equity;
--The issuance of $250 million of senior unsecured notes in 2016
and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not envision positive momentum on the ratings and/or
Outlook absent
addressing the negative sensitivities surrounding contingent
liquidity and the
dividend payout ratio. However, the following factors may result
in positive
momentum on the rating and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x
(leverage was 6.4x for
the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 2.4x for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
or Outlook:
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt sustaining below
2.0x (coverage
was 1.9x at Dec. 31, 2014);
--An AFFO payout ratio sustaining above 100%;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--A material and sustained increase in speculative development.
