(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) AUD300m
floating rate notes
due 2019 a final rating of 'AA-'. The notes were issued under
OCBC's USD10bn
global medium-term note programme.
This follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is
same as the expected rating assigned on 01 March 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms DBS, DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
dated 27 August 2014, and its full rating report, dated 14
October 2014, which
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
