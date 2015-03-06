(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LG
Electronics
Inc.'s (LGE) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Maintaining Competitive Positions: Fitch expects LGE to maintain
its competitive
positions in the global flat panel TV, home appliance and
smartphone markets. LG
Display Co., Limited (LGD), which is 37.9% owned by LGE, is the
world's largest
flat panel display manufacturer with a global volume share by
panel area of
around 25% in 2014, according to DisplaySearch. Strong market
presence and
product diversification are likely to provide earnings
stability.
Improved Dynamics in Panels: Fitch believes that demand outlook
for the global
panel industry is favourable, driven by shifts towards larger
flat panel TV
screens in the TV replacement cycle and a recovery in notebook
PC and monitor
demand. As industry installed capacity will rise only modestly,
LGD's
profitability and cash generation is likely to underpin LGE's
overall credit
profile. We proportionally consolidate LGD in our credit
assessment of LGE.
Highly Volatile TV Profitability: Fitch believes that the
stronger margins in
LGD may come at the expense of LGE's TV margins, as panel prices
are becoming
the biggest factor for TV makers' profitability. Unfavourable
currency movements
will add further pressure to TV profitability. The current
shortage in LCD
panels has resulted in higher panel prices, eroding many TV
makers'
profitability. Although we expect a more balanced supply/demand
situation for
panels in 2015, high panel prices may put pressure on LGE's TV
margins.
Intense Competition in Smartphones: Despite a meaningful
recovery in LGE's
smartphone margins in 2014, Fitch believes that it remains a
challenge for LGE
to improve its smartphone profitability in the longer term, due
to saturation in
developed markets and rising competition from low-cost Chinese
brands. We
believe that LGE is squeezed between the emergence of Chinese
manufacturers, the
ecosystem-based business model of Apple, and the significant
advantage that
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (A+/Stable) derives from its large
scale.
Short-Term Macro Threats: We expect LGE to maintain its
competitive positions in
refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. In
addition, LGE has
increased investments to diversify and strengthen its product
portfolio. We
expect a steady profitability for its home appliance, and
air-conditioning and
energy solution divisions over the long term. However, slower
economic growth in
developed markets and, to some extent, unfavourable currency
movements may
constrain their short-term profitability.
Comfortable Leverage: Fitch expects LGE to maintain a healthy
leverage, though
we do not envisage any significant deleveraging. We expect LGE's
total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR, based a proportional consolidation of
LGD, to drop below
2.0x in the next one to two years, driven mainly by a stronger
financial profile
of LGD during the peak cycle of the global display panel market.
However, the
display panel market is highly volatile. Over the medium term,
we expect LGE's
total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR to rebound and be
sustained a little
higher than 2.0x
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- LGE's revenue to be mostly unchanged in 2015 and 2016, due to
stiffer
competition, slower economic growth in developed markets and
unfavourable
currency movements
- favourable industry dynamics in LCD panels to boost LGD's
operating EBIT
margin to around 6% in 2015 and 2016
- LGE's operating margins at around 3% with cost control
measures and focus on
higher value products mitigating margin pressure from higher
panel prices and
intensified competition in smartphones
- LGE's post-dividend free cash flow to be minimal
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained operating EBIT margin below 2.0% (2014: 3.5%)
- total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR is sustained over 3x
(2013: 2.0x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- sustained operating EBIT margin above 4.0%
- total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained below 2.0x
These financial metrics are based on a proportional
consolidation of LGD.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Technology - Ratings Navigator Companion, dated 20 February 2015
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Technology: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.