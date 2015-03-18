(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Thai
Life Insurance Public Company Limited's (TLI) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect TLI's solid market franchise, sound
financial performance,
conservative investment portfolio, and strong capitalisation.
TLI is the third-largest life insurer by total premiums written.
The company
maintained a 12.5% market share in 2014 (2013: 12.4%), despite
increased
competition from the bancassurance channel, due to its strong
agency channel.
TLI has the second-largest agency network in the country and
about 84% of its
premiums written in 2014 were through the agency channel.
TLI's annualised pre-tax return on assets was 3.1% at end-3Q14
(2013: 2.2%),
which compared favourably to the median 0.9% for 'A'-rated
peers. The company's
strong profitability is supported by its focus in high margin
products and its
pricing discipline.
TLI's investment portfolio remains conservative. Fixed-income
instruments and
cash made up about 85% of TLI's invested assets at end-3Q14. Its
life insurance
investments are prudently managed, with domestic corporate and
foreign
fixed-income investments limited to investment grade instruments
on the
international and national rating scales, respectively.
Fitch believes the implementation of stricter regulatory capital
requirements
will have limited impact on TLI, which is supported by its
strong capital
buffer, consistent healthy profitability and prudent capital
management. The
company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was at 464% at end-3Q14
(end-2013:
442%), well above the minimum regulatory requirement at 140%.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life; IFS:
A+/Rating Watch
Negative) acquired 15% of TLI in 2013 as part of its
international
diversification. Fitch expects the partnership to support TLI's
risk management,
and sales and product capabilities in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material decline
in its capital
buffer that can be seen in its RBC ratio dropping below 250% for
an extended
period, and a sustained weakening in profitability that is
reflected in pre-tax
return on assets sustained below 1%. If Thailand's Long-Term
Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook is
downgraded, the IFS
rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as TLI's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. TLI's
National IFS is
already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Sentec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Trin Siriwutiset (National rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset (International rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited has a 10% equity
stake in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch Ratings
Limited is
involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit
rating reviews
undertaken by, Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014 and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
