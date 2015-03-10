(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to
'c' from 'ccc'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrade of the VR reflects external events since the
affirmation of DHB's
ratings on 24 February 2015 (see 'Fitch Affirms 3 German CRE
Lenders' at
fitchratings.com). In light of DHB's highly concentrated single
exposures in its
legacy public-sector portfolio, Fitch believes that these events
make the bank
more vulnerable to adverse credit events than previously
expected and could
overstretch its tight financial flexibility.
In addition, we have placed DHB's IDRs and other support-driven
ratings on RWN
to reflect the likelihood of downgrade unless there are clear
signs of external
support for the bank in the near future, given that the need for
such support
has, in Fitch's view, become urgent. DHB's IDRs reflect the
agency's opinion
that support will be available ultimately from the German
government, most
likely via the voluntary deposit protection fund (DPF) of the
country's private
sector banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING
(SR), SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF) AND DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
DHB's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which is at the low end of
the
investment-grade category and reflects the track record of
systemic support
available even to small specialised German Pfandbrief issuers.
Fitch would
expect systemic support to come firstly from the DPF. However,
if the DPF's
resources prove insufficient, we would expect the German
government to channel
systemic support via the DPF. This scenario would be comparable
with the
provision of support to Bankhaus Lehman AG in 2008.
The RWN on the IDRs, SR, SRF and debt issuance programme reflect
the uncertain
timing of the external support providers' response to the
capital need that
Fitch believes has become necessary by the recent developments.
We would need
support to be forthcoming to affirm the ratings. If there is no
tangible and
credible evidence in the near term that support will be
available but the bank
is still operating as a going concern, we expect to downgrade
the Long-term IDR
to 'BB-', and the Short-term IDR to 'B', by end-1H15. This would
be based on our
view that there would still be a moderate probability of support
from DPF once a
need for such support is identified by the regulator. We could
downgrade the
Long-term IDR to as low as 'C' (assuming no default) if no
support is
forthcoming.
In addition, in Fitch's view, the implementation of the bank
resolution
framework in Germany will reduce sovereign support for banks,
including through
the DPF. Germany has implemented the European Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) into national law including early adoption of
the bail-in tool.
Consequently, we expect to revise DHB's SRF to 'No Floor' by
end-1H15.
While systemic support is clearly decreasing, we expect DHB's
institutional
deposit base to continue to benefit from the DPF's extensive
coverage. The DPF
effectively guarantees all of DHB's otherwise unsecured funding.
This creates a
high incentive for DPF to extend institutional support to DHB,
which we would
likely factor into DHB's IDRs. We are therefore unlikely to
downgrade the
Long-term IDR to below 'BB-' unless there are signs that DPF
support may not be
forthcoming. Fitch will shortly publish a special report
outlining its approach
to factoring in potential support from the DPF for small German
banks in the
BRRD environment.
DHB's sale to a group of European financial investors was agreed
in August 2014
and is still pending regulatory approval. Should this change in
ownership go
ahead, in our view it is unlikely to address DHB's severe
capital and liquidity
weaknesses, and Fitch generally considers financial investors'
ability and
propensity to support banks as unreliable. We believe that the
combination of
the bank's weaknesses, the nature of the buyer and recent
detrimental external
events are likely to at best delay the sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
The recent detrimental external events combined with the high
concentration risk
inherent to DHB's legacy public-sector assets significantly
increase the bank's
credit and liquidity risks, which in Fitch's view now exceed the
bank's weak
risk absorption capacity. Consequently, we believe that DHB now
displays an
exceptionally high level of fundamental credit risk and failure
of the bank is
inevitable unless it receives capital support, as indicated by
the downgrade of
the VR to 'c' from 'ccc'.
An upgrade of DHB's VR would require a large capital injection
and a reasonable
level of certainty that the liquidity risks arising from recent
developments
will not materialise.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-', placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-', placed on RWN
Debt issuance programme: 'BBB-'/'F3', placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
