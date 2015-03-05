(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of mBank at 'A', Bank Millennium at
'BBB-', and Alior
Bank SA and Getin Noble Bank SA at 'BB'. The agency has also
affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of two of mBank's subsidiaries, mBank Hipoteczny
and mLeasing, at
'A'. The Outlooks on Alior, Getin and Millennium are Stable, and
Negative on
mBank and its subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: MBANK AND SUBSIDIARIES' IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, senior debt rating and Support Rating (SR) of mBank,
and the ratings
of mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing, reflect Fitch's opinion that
there is an
extremely high probability that these entities would be
supported, if required,
by their ultimate almost 70% shareholder, Commerzbank AG
(A+/Negative/bbb).
Fitch believes that mBank is a strategically important
subsidiary of
Commerzbank, and its support-driven Long-term IDR is notched
once from that of
the parent. The potential cost of support would be easily
manageable for
Commerzbank in light of mBank Group's small size (about 5% of
Commerzbank's
assets at end-2014). mBank has gradually reduced reliance on
funding (almost
solely in foreign currency; FC) from Commerzbank to 16% of total
funding at
end-2014 (end-2012: 21%). However, in Fitch's opinion, parent
facilities will
remain available if mBank is unable to continue to refinance its
sizeable stock
of FC loans with market funding.
The agency views mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing as core
subsidiaries of mBank,
and equalises their IDRs with those of the direct parent. This
reflects their
high dependence on mBank for funding and close operational
integration with and
supervision by the parent. Potential support from Commerzbank
for mBank
Hipoteczny and mLeasing could be extended directly or flow
through mBank.
The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs reflect that on
Commerzbank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: MBANK AND SUBSIDIARIES' IDRS, SUPPORT
RATING AND SENIOR
DEBT
Fitch expects that the propensity of Commerzbank to support
mBank, mBank
Hipoteczny and mLeasing will remain strong. However, the
parent's support
ability will weaken due to a clear intention to ultimately
reduce implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. Fitch expects to
downgrade
ratings driven by sovereign support by mid-2015. Consequently,
Fitch is likely
to downgrade Commerzbank's Long-term IDR by four notches, to the
level of its
'bbb' Viability Rating (VR).
Following the alignment of Commerzbank's Long-Term IDR with its
VR, the
Long-term IDRs of mBank, mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing will
likely be downgraded
to 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the ratings at this level could be
Positive,
reflecting the potential for an upgrade of Commerzbank's VR
during the next 12
to 18 months (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Commerzbank &
Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt's IDRs; Withdraws Subsidiaries' Ratings' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ALIOR, GETIN AND
MILLENNIUM's IDRs; ALL
BANKS' VRS
The IDRs of Alior, Getin and Millennium are driven by their
standalone strength,
reflected in their VRs, and are sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The VRs of mBank, Millennium and Getin are constrained by their
material (albeit
slowly declining) exposures to FC mortgages and substantial FC
refinancing
needs. The higher (bbb-) VRs of mBank and Millennium reflect
their lower risk
appetite, better asset quality, stronger franchises, solid
capitalisation and
resilient recent performance. The lower VRs (bb) of Getin and
Alior reflect
their weaker capitalisation and asset quality. Alior's VR also
factors in its
rapid credit expansion, significant impaired loan origination
and modest, albeit
improving, internal capital generation. Fitch believes that
Alior's acquisition
of Meritum Bank (in 1Q15) is neutral for its credit risk profile
due to the
relatively small size of the target.
In mid-January 2015, the Polish zloty fell about 20% against the
Swiss franc,
after the Swiss National Bank abandoned the euro/franc ceiling
in place since
September 2011. However, by early March 2015 the year-to-date
depreciation
moderated to around 9%. Getin, mBank and Millennium are
vulnerable to a
weakening of the Polish zloty due to their high exposure to FC
residential
mortgages, which equalled 30% (end-3Q14), 29% (end-2014) and 39%
(end-2014) of
gross loans, respectively. The quality of FC mortgages at mBank
and Millennium
has held up well to date due to selective credit origination and
a more urban
geographical focus. However, the impaired loans ratio for CHF
mortgages at Getin
was high at 17% (end-3Q14). Alior's exposure to FC mortgages is
low.
The impact of the Swiss franc appreciation in 1Q15 on monthly
instalment
payments should be largely cushioned by the negative CHF LIBOR
(passed on to
most CHF borrowers) and reduced FC bid-ask spreads charged by
banks. The
majority of CHF loans were issued before 2008 and have been
exposed to much
stronger zloty depreciation in the past (almost 60% between
August 2008 and end
1Q09). Therefore, we do not expect immediate pressure on asset
quality. However,
the weaker zloty drags on collateralisation of mortgages and
consequently could
result in somewhat higher impairment charges due to weaker
recovery
expectations. At end-2014, the majority of FC mortgages at
Getin, mBank and
Millennium had loan/value ratios above 80%.
In 2014, impaired loans ratios at Getin, mBank and Millenium
remained stable due
to the supportive operating environment and NPL sales
(particularly at Getin).
However, the fast inflow of new bad debts at Alior is likely to
continue in 2015
due to seasoning of the loan portfolio (after rapid growth) and
the bank's focus
on more risky unsecured retail lending.
In Fitch's opinion, capitalisation at mBank and Millennium is
stronger than at
Alior and Getin, due to higher internal capital generation and a
smaller
proportion of unreserved impaired loans (Millennium). mBank's
and Millenium's
loss absorption capacity is sufficient to cushion large credit
losses. Getin's
capitalisation is more sensitive to FX rate changes and its
Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio came under pressure in mid-January 2015 when it
temporarily fell
very close to the local regulatory requirement of 9%.
At end-2014, CET1 ratios at mBank (12.3%) and Millennium (14.5%)
should be seen
in light of lower risk weights for mortgages in foreign currency
calculated
under the advanced internal ratings-based method. Polish banks
applying the
standardised method (such as Getin) use a 100% risk weight
required by the local
regulator. Getin and Alior's CET1 ratios were 9.5% (end-3Q14)
and 11.2%
(end-2014), respectively. The latter somewhat weakened in 1Q15
after the
acquisition of Meritum Bank.
Getin and Millennium are substantially reliant on FX swaps to
refinance their FC
mortgage portfolios. However, their refinancing risk is
mitigated by improving
swap average maturity, relatively granular concentration of
contract amounts and
the long track record of maintaining swap market access. Getin
has already
prefinanced almost all Swiss franc swaps maturing in 2015, while
in 2016, 29% of
Getin's swap book matures. Millennium faces maturity of 12% and
32% of its total
currency swaps in 2015 and 2016, respectively. mBank refinances
its FC mortgages
mostly through on-balance sheet financing, sourced mainly from
Commerzbank, but
increasingly also through medium-term bond issuance.
At end-2014, customer deposits accounted for 86% of Alior's
total funding
(excluding derivatives), of which 65% were retail savings. The
bank's
non-deposit funding falling due in 2015 and 2016 was fully
covered by liquid
assets.
Getin's and Millennium's liquidity position in zloty is
comfortable, but it is
sensitive to margin calls when the zloty weakens against major
currencies. In
mid-January 2015, margin calls for Getin, Millennium and mBank
absorbed about
20%, 20% and 5%, respectively, of their available liquidity. At
end-January
2015, Getin's liquidity buffer comprised liquidity in foreign
currency
sufficient to cushion margin calls in case of a further 25%
depreciation of the
zloty. Millennium's liquidity buffer in zloty equalled 15% of
its total balance
sheet at end-January 2015. mBank's strong liquidity is
underpinned by a stable
and diversified deposit base. Alior's liquidity is adequate in
light of its
substantial growth plans and the relatively short tenor of the
loan book.
mBank's and Millenium's solid 2014 results benefited from
lending growth,
reduced funding costs and contained loan impairment charges.
Getin's operating
profit remained flat in 2014 and its ambitious plans to reach a
PLN1bn result in
2015 will most likely be delayed due to the still high cost of
risk (driven
mainly by legacy FC mortgages) and slower progress in funding
cost optimisation.
In 2014, Alior's operating profit increased by almost 40% yoy,
but its income is
sensitive to the volume of disbursed loans, the fast growth of
which may not be
sustainable.
In 2015, profitability will be affected by the 50bp interest and
Lombard rate
cuts in early March 2015, reduction of interchange fees and
increased deposit
insurance contributions. This could be somewhat mitigated by
revised pricing
strategies, particularly higher and/or new fees on loans and
services. The
supportive operating environment bodes well for the cost of
risk, assuming no
further material zloty depreciation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATINGS OF ALL BANKS
Fitch does not expect to upgrade the banks' VRs in the
foreseeable future.
Upgrades of VRs would likely require (i) significant reductions
in exposures to
FC mortgages (Getin, mBank, Millennium); (ii) stronger
capitalisation (Getin,
Alior); (iii) a further significant reduction in reliance on
parental funding
(mBank); (iv) a moderation of growth rates (Alior); and (iv) a
longer track
record of solid performance and stable asset-quality trends
(Alior, Getin).
Downward pressure on the VRs of all four banks could arise from
(i) material
deterioration in asset quality (mainly at Alior); (ii)
considerably weaker
internal capital generation; and (iii) a further sharp and
prolonged
depreciation of the domestic currency combined with a
deterioration of the
operating environment.
The VRs of Getin, mBank and Millennium could also come under
pressure should a
systemic solution to FC residential mortgages (imposed by the
regulator or the
government) bring about material one-off losses and/or put
refinancing of FC
loans under pressure. In February 2015, the head of the Polish
regulator
proposed a non-binding potential solution to the issue of high
household
indebtedness in foreign currency. According to the regulator's
estimate, this
solution could bring about a PLN1.3bn annual charge, or PLN24bn
one-off charge,
for the banking sector (the latter equal to around 20% of the
sector's CET1
capital at end-3Q14). Fitch understands that the Polish banking
association is
preparing a counter proposal, which is likely to be considerably
less onerous
and should be announced by mid-March 2015. Fitch's base case
assumption is that
measures will not be taken which would result in significant
one-off losses for
the banking sector.
Millennium's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its
parent, Banco
Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP; BB+/Negative/bb-). The agency's
base case
expectation is that any further weakening of BCP's credit
profile, including a
potential downgrade of its Long-term IDR to the level of its VR,
will not lead
to a negative rating action on Millennium. We outlined our view
of low contagion
risk for Millennium from BCP in "Fitch Affirms Bank Millennium
at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable" dated 20 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
(ALIOR, GETIN, MILLENNIUM)
The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and SRs of Getin and Millennium
are underpinned
by Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support from the
Polish
sovereign. This reflects their significant systemic importance,
reflected in
considerable market shares in domestic retail deposits (6.7% and
5.1% at
end-3Q14, respectively).
Fitch believes that progress in implementing the legislative and
practical
aspects of enabling effective bank resolution frameworks is
likely to reduce
implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. This is likely
to occur through
national implementation of the provisions of the BRRD. As a
result of these
changes, Getin's and Millennium's SRs are likely to be
downgraded to '5' and
their SRFs be revised down to 'No Floor' by mid-2015. Provided
Getin's and
Millennium's VRs are not downgraded in the meantime (Fitch's
base case), any
downward revision of their SRs or SRFs will have no impact on
their Long-Term
IDRs, the Outlooks on which are likely to remain Stable.
Alior's SR of '5' reflects Fitch's view that potential support
from the bank's
largest shareholders cannot be relied upon. Carlo Tassara (an
Italian holding
company) held a 25.3% stake at end-February 2015 and plans to
exit the bank by
end-1H16. Alior's SRF of 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's opinion
that potential
sovereign support cannot be relied upon in light of Alior's
small systemic
importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alior
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(pol)', Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F2(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Millennium
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Getin
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(pol) '; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
mBank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F1'
mFinance France
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
mBank Hipoteczny
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
mLeasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
