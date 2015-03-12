(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
merger and
acquisition (M&A) activity within the global reinsurance sector
is set to
continue, as January 2015 renewal indicators point to a
protracted soft market.
Small may no longer mean perfectly formed for the shape of the
future
reinsurance market, with recently announced tie-ups featuring
smaller/less
diversified players seeking to merge with, or acquire
competitors, to achieve
greater scale and diversity within the broader merger rationale.
Should the soft cycle be protracted, we believe that smaller,
less diversified
reinsurers will have a diminishing ability to decline
unprofitable business, as
they would risk eroding their position on a panel or market
share.
Global brokers, centralised purchasing by larger primary
insurers and higher
operating costs driven by regulatory requirements, are three
factors supporting
greater reinsurer scale. Intermediaries increasingly favour
reinsurers capable
of writing multi-peril programmes, while primary insurers
increasingly purchase
reinsurance centrally. Reinsurers have seen a rise in fixed
costs as they
develop modelling and risk management expertise to manage
oversight and
reporting requirements for incoming risk-based solvency regimes,
including
Solvency II.
We support the view that scale and diversification are
attributes that are
likely to improve reinsurers' longer-term fortunes in the future
sector
landscape. However, M&A solely to achieve increased scale and
diversity could be
viewed negatively if it was not apparent that the new larger
entity would have a
stronger market position in its chosen areas, and without
compromising
profitability.
We maintain the view that the drivers of the current pricing
cycle extend beyond
a low major-loss claims burden. The growth of alternative
capital as well as
changes in the purchasing and distribution of reinsurance
products are other
significant factors in reducing prices. While the elimination of
some
traditional capacity, be it through withholding or merger, will
reduce
oversupply, it is unlikely to create a floor for the current
pricing cycle.
If loss activity remains unchanged, we expect further price
softening for 2015
renewals. The higher weighting of non-proportional catastrophe
business that is
re-priced in April, June and July raises the possibility of
steeper price
declines than for January's renewals. Despite the challenging
outlook, we expect
pricing at the portfolio level to remain adequate for most
traditional
reinsurers throughout 2015.
The report "Reinsurers Jostle for Position in Shifting
Landscape" is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
