(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MFB
Hungarian
Development Bank Private Limited Company's (MFB) and Hungarian
Export Import
Bank's (Hexim) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
with Stable
Outlook.
A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this
commentary. Fitch
does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models are
entirely dependent on the support from the state.
The rating action follows a peer review of European development
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Both banks' IDRs are equalised with those of the Hungarian
sovereign
(BB+/Stable), reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability
of state support
for either bank, if required. The agency believes that the
government's
propensity to support Hexim and MFB is strong. However, its
ability to provide
support is moderate, as reflected in the sovereign ratings.
Hexim and MFB are 100% state-owned banks, and shareholder rights
are exercised
by the Minister in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Trade and the
Minister of Prime Minister's Office, respectively.
Fitch's view of support for both banks reflects their strategic
policy role to
support Hungarian exports (Hexim) and domestic economic growth
(MFB), full state
ownership and state guarantees for their obligations. Fitch also
takes into
consideration each bank's dedicated legal acts that govern their
tasks, scope of
activities and relationship with the state.
In 2014 and 1Q15, Hexim continued to receive fresh capital from
the state,
supporting its strategic lending growth plans. Both banks
received short-term
bridge financing from the state in 2011 (MFB) and 2012 (Hexim).
The Eximbank Act sets out that the state will take ultimate
responsibility for
Hexim's on- and off-balance-sheet liabilities of up to
HUF1,200bn (about EUR4bn)
and HUF350bn, respectively. MFB's repayment risk is covered by a
special
statutory suretyship up to HUF1,800bn (about EUR6bn). Neither
bank is allowed to
raise debt above these limits and is required to seek approval
from the relevant
minister for all major borrowings. The limits for both banks are
defined each
year in the central government budget act. The combined limit of
HUF3,350bn
represents a potentially material, but manageable, contingent
liability for the
state, which equals about 11% of forecast 2014 GDP. Fitch does
not expect either
bank to fully utilise their guarantee limits over the
medium-term.
Both banks plan to source their guaranteed medium- and long-term
funding
primarily from international markets. Under a EUR2bn global
medium-term note
programme (GMTN), Hexim has placed two long-term bonds in US
dollar (USD500m
each, maturing in 2018 and 2020) and one in euro (EUR400m,
maturing in 2019).
Since 2010 MFB has placed two international bonds: USD750m
(maturing in 2020)
and EUR500m (maturing in May 2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MFB's and Hexim's ratings are sensitive to changes to the
Hungarian sovereign
ratings. Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to
support both banks
is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hexim
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
MFB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
