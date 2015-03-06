(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
Gospodarstwa
Krajowego's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' with
Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at
the end of this
commentary.
The decision follows a peer review of European development
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SR and SRF
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) IDRs, Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability that the
bank would be supported by the Polish state (A-/Stable), in case
of need. This
view is predominantly based on BGK's policy role and its 100%
government
ownership. BGK is the only Polish bank with state bank status.
Dedicated legislation governs BGK's activities and exempts it
from the Capital
Requirements Directive (CRD) IV and Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD). The bank, however, is going to comply with CRD IV
requirements and
remains subject to banking supervision by the Polish supervisor
(KNF).
BGK is not subject to bankruptcy law. It can only be liquidated,
with all
liabilities of the bank taken over by the state on the
liquidation date. The
state can provide capital, including through subordinated debt
or by
contribution in kind, and provide liquidity support to BGK.
According to Article
3 of the Law on BGK, the ministry responsible for public finance
shall provide
BGK with its own funds to ensure the fulfilment of BGK's tasks
and ensure that
the bank maintains adequate liquidity. The 2015 state budget has
allocated
PLN2bn to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) for a potential increase
in BGK's
supplementary funds.
The bank manages an account for public-sector entities' deposits
at the MoF. BGK
is responsible for providing all payment, transfer and clearing
services to the
entities. The MoF also uses the bank for placing its short-term
liquidity
surpluses, for foreign-currency transfers from the EU, and for
servicing the
foreign debt of the central budget. BGK also issues bonds on
behalf of the
National Road Fund.
The bank's activity outside its commissioned tasks and its
participation in
governmental and government-initiated programmes is focused on
the public
sector. The bank is also engaged in commercial activities not
directly related
to the bank's government-initiated programmes, but in line with
its mission.
These are usually through participation in banking consortia
formed with
commercial banks, but also through setting up and funding
specialised closed-end
funds.
BGK's funding comes predominantly from the public sector. The
bank also receives
funding from international financial institutions, has an active
senior
unsecured programme of up to PLN10bn and an up to EUR1bn EMTN
programme
guaranteed by the State. There have been no issues from the
latter yet.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BGK due to the
bank's policy role
and its limited scope for commercial activities unrelated to the
policy role.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR and SRF
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes to the Polish sovereign
ratings and to a
change in its status as a policy bank. Fitch does not believe
that the state's
strong propensity to support BGK is likely to change in the
foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Rating of BGK reflects the highest rating available
within Poland's
National Rating Scale. It reflects our view that relative to
other issuers or
obligations in Poland, it has the lowest expectation of default
risk. It is
driven by the same factors as the IDRs and are sensitive to
changes in Fitch's
view of support available to the bank from the Polish sovereign.
This in turn
would be sensitive to changes in BGK's ownership and/or status
as a policy bank.
Fitch views these as unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-' with Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A' with Stable
Outlook
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' with Stable
Outlook
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National long-term
rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds long-term local currency rating: affirmed
at 'A'
Senior unsecured bonds National long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48
22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.