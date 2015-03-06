(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgarian Development
Bank's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support
Rating Floor at
'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating at '2'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BDB as its business
model is solely
dependent on support from the state.
The rating action follows a peer review of European development
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BDB's IDRs and Support Rating Floor and are equalised with those
of the
Bulgarian sovereign (BBB-/Stable). These ratings, as well as the
Support Rating,
reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability of
support for the bank
from the Bulgarian sovereign, if required, due to the bank's
policy role, its
99.99% state ownership, its funding structure, and its small
size. Fitch views
both the state's propensity and ability to support the bank as
strong, which
mitigates the lack of explicit state guarantee on BDB's
liabilities.
Fitch's view of the sovereign's strong ability to support BDB
reflects both the
small size of any potential contingency liability, as well as
Bulgaria's
significant financial flexibility. At end-2014, liabilities due
to
non-state-related parties represented 45.4% of the bank's total
liabilities and
a small 0.7% of the country's GDP. The general government debt
of Bulgaria rose
to an estimated 28% of GDP at end-2014, but significantly below
the 'BBB' median
ratio (40%).
BDB was established under a dedicated law (the BDB Act) to
support the
implementation of the government's economic policy. Its primary
task is to
stimulate domestic economic growth, in particular by
facilitating access to
finance for SMEs, but also by providing investment banking for
projects of
national importance. In addition to its commissioned tasks, the
bank is allowed
to perform most of the activities of commercial banks, including
customer
deposit collection. BDB provides financing in the form of direct
loans to final
beneficiaries, loans to commercial banks earmarked for
on-lending as well as
guarantees and counter-guarantees. Its activities have tended to
be linked to
government or EU-led development programmes.
The BDB Act does not provide an explicit state guarantee on
BDB's liabilities,
although it does give the state the ability to do this on a
case-by-case basis
for bonds and loans with maturities over one year. The BDB Act
also allows for
an increase in the bank's capital (through a capital injection
or bond
conversion), while requiring the Bulgarian state always to
maintain a minimum
51% stake in the bank. At present, none of the bank's debt is
covered by a state
guarantee. However, in 2015 BDB plans to issue a
government-guaranteed bond of
up to EUR500m (a significant 79% of the bank's total liabilities
at end-2014),
which will finance the government's energy efficiency programme.
Under the
programme, repayment of the loans provided to households will be
coming directly
from the state, so BDB will effectively act as an administrator
of the
programme.
For 2014, BDB was funded mainly from equity and state-related
resources. Equity
covered a high 38% of total balance sheet. Non-equity funding
was to a large
extent (about 55%) linked to the state, including funds held on
deposit at BDB
by a state agency (serving as cash collateral against guarantees
issued) and
deposits of state-owned companies. The remainder included loans
from
international financial institutions and foreign development
banks, customer
deposits, bank deposits and issued bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BDB has not been excluded from the scope of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD). This means that, in view of the lack of a
clear separation
between the bank's pure policy and commercial activities, the
state could be
prevented from supporting the bank's senior creditors due to
potential
distortion of market competition.
However, Fitch views such a scenario unlikely at present due to
BDB's small size
(1.9% of the banking sector total customer loans end-3Q14). We
also believe that
the state has significant flexibility to act pre-emptively. This
underpins our
Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR.
BDB's ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign's
ability and/or
propensity to support the bank, the former being reflected in
Bulgaria's
ratings. If the sovereign is downgraded, this would trigger a
similar action on
BDB. However, given the lack of an explicit guarantee on all the
obligations of
the bank and the fact that it has been excluded from the scope
of BRRD, a
sovereign upgrade would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of
the bank.
Fitch's view on the sovereign's propensity to support the bank
could weaken if
Fitch decides that BDB's size and/or mix of commercial and
policy banking means
an increased risk that the state will be prevented from
supporting the bank's
senior creditors in full. This might especially be the case if
the bank's
potential expansion is concentrated on commercial area and
financed primary from
unsecured wholesale funding.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 12 66
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 69 70
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.