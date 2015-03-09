(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Faurecia S.A.'s
(Faurecia) proposed EUR500m senior unsecured notes due to mature
in 2022 an
expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB-(EXP)', in line with
Faurecia's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating. The rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documentation conforming materially to information already
received and of
details regarding the amount, coupon rate and maturity.
The net proceeds from the notes issue are expected to be used to
redeem the
EUR250m senior unsecured notes due in June 2019 and to refinance
short-term
borrowings. This is part of an on-going refinancing process,
which has included
a new EUR1.2bn credit facility expiring in December 2019 to
replace the
EUR1.15bn credit facility falling in December 2016.
The notes will rank pari passu with all existing and future
senior unsecured
indebtedness of Faurecia. They will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by
28 consolidated subsidiaries accounting for 53.8% of Faurecia's
EBITDA as of
end-2014. All guarantees are expected to fall away upon
redemption of the
EUR490m senior unsecured notes maturing in December 2016.
The note prospectus does not include any financial covenants but
incorporates
covenants capping additional indebtedness, limiting dividends
and other
distributions, consolidations as well as cross default and
change of control
provisions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Positions
Faurecia's ratings are supported by its diversification, size
and leading market
positions. Its large and diversified portfolio is a strength in
the global
automotive market, which is being reshaped by the development of
global
platforms and concentration among large manufacturers. The group
is well
positioned in certain fast-growing segments to outperform the
overall auto
supply market, notably by offering products that increase the
fuel efficiency of
its customers' vehicles.
Sound Diversification
Faurecia's healthy diversification by product, customer and
geography help
smooth the impact of sales/order decline in any one region or
manufacturer. Its
broad industrial footprint matching its customers' production
sites and
requirements enables Faurecia to follow its customers in their
international
expansion.
Weak Profitability, Cash Flows
Operating margin increased to 3.6% in 2014 from 3% in 2013 but
remains weak for
the group's business as earnings still suffer from few remaining
loss-making
operations in North and South America. We believe that
Faurecia's target to
increase its operating margin towards 4.5%-5% by 2016 is
achievable, which would
be more in line with immediate peers and the 'BB' rating
category.
Cash generation is also commensurate with the 'B' category with
funds from
operations (FFO) margin of 3.8% in 2014, recovering gradually to
between 6%-7%
in 2016. Free cash flow (FCF) margin is extremely weak (negative
1.1% in 2014,
down from 0.2% in 2013) after adjusting for derecognised trade
receivables which
boosted working capital, but which Fitch considers as a change
in debt. However,
we project FCF margin to increase gradually to about 2% in 2016.
Linkage with PSA
We rate Faurecia on a standalone basis due to weak legal,
operational and
strategic ties between the company and its parent Peugeot S.A.
(PSA). In
particular, we note the historical lack of pressure from PSA to
receive
dividends from Faurecia, the absence of guarantees to or from
PSA and the
independent financing of the two companies.
Weak Financial Structure
Adjusted financial debt and leverage have declined continuously
in recent years
but remain high and commensurate with the 'B' category. Total
financial debt was
EUR3bn at end-2014, up from EUR2.6bn at end-2013, including
Fitch's adjustments
for derecognised trade receivables (EUR0.7bn) and operating
leases (EUR0.5bn),
resulting in a 3.8x and 3.1x FFO adjusted gross and net
leverage, respectively,
at end-2014. Nonetheless, we project FFO adjusted net leverage
to decline
towards 2x at end-2016.
Sound Liquidity
Liquidity is supported by EUR0.6bn of readily available cash
according to
Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR0.4bn at
end-2014. The
maturity profile is not an immediate risk, with no major debt
maturing before
November 2016. Total committed and unutilised credit lines were
EUR1.2bn at
end-2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Faurecia
include:
- Revenue growing by 3%-4.5% in 2015-2016
- Group operating margin rebounding to approx. 4.5% by 2016,
driven chiefly by
automotive seating strengthening to more 5% and other divisions
to more than 4%
- Cash interest falling to less than EUR150m by 2016 as a result
of cheaper
refinancing
- Working capital assumed to be broadly flat over the next
couple of years
- Capex ratio about flat in 2015, declining slightly in 2016
- Dividend payment accelerating in 2015 in line with higher net
income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Significantly lower reliance on original equipment
- Sustained increase of operating margins above 5%
- Sustained increase of FCF margins above 2%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Inability to sustain the improvement in profitability and cash
generation,
leading to operating margins remaining below 3% and FCF margins
remaining below
1%
- Inability to maintain deleveraging, leading to FFO adjusted
net leverage
remaining above 3x
- Deteriorating liquidity, notably through difficult or
expensive refinancing
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
