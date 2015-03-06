(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) More widespread disclosure of
bank-specific "Pillar 2"
capital requirements will aid risk assessment and investor
confidence in bank
capitalisation, Fitch Ratings says. Most of the large UK and
Italian banks have
followed Nordic banks' lead on disclosing individual capital
requirements
imposed by their regulators. We expect a trend towards more
consistency in
setting and disclosing Pillar 2 requirements across the EU. This
will make it
easier to understand important differences between banks.
Disclosure of Pillar 2 requirements is needed to analyse
non-payment risk on
additional Tier 1 securities (AT1) and, in the longer term, on
all classes of
loss-absorbing debt. European banks have been issuing AT1
instruments to replace
legacy Tier 1 instruments being phased out under Basel III. AT1s
have fully
discretionary coupon payments, which we believe are the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. We would consider this non-performance
of the debt
instrument.
We expect non-payment of coupon to become a real possibility if
banks breach
their combined buffer requirements (the sum of various capital
buffers set out
in the EU Capital Requirements Regulation), which in some
jurisdictions include
Pillar 2 add-ons. A breach of the combined buffer requirements
can be an
automatic trigger for non-payment in the securities contract. In
such cases
disclosure of bank-specific requirements enables analysts to
calculate the
"trigger distance" and assess risk trends for AT1 securities.
Italian banks have disclosed Pillar 2 individual regulatory
capital requirements
set by the ECB in its new supervisory role. The disclosure in
Italy is at the
request of Consob, the financial markets regulator. We have
previously
highlighted that regulatory requirements can be market-relevant
news. The move
improves transparency, but Italian banks are the only
ECB-supervised firms to
have revealed their individual requirements to date.
Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio thresholds range from 9% for
Intesa Sanpaolo,
Popolare Sondrio, BPER and BPM to 11% for Banca Popolare di
Vicenza. There is
greater variation for total capital ratios requirements, between
10.5% for Banco
Popolare and 13% for Unicredit. The thresholds appear manageable
in light of
reported 4Q14 capital ratios for most of the sector. But a few
banks, including
Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, will
have to execute
previously announced capital-raising plans to meet their
requirements.
In the UK, six of the major banks have disclosed "Pillar 2A"
requirements, which
are point-in-time regulatory estimates of the total capital
needed for risks not
covered or fully covered by the minimum capital requirements
under Pillar 1.
Pillar 2B requirements, a UK-specific regulatory buffer, have
not been
disclosed. The PRA's Pillar 2A add-ons ranged from around 1.15%
of risk-weighted
assets for Standard Chartered to 3.8% at Lloyds in 4Q14 results
announcements.
The requirement increases the CET1 thresholds for the banks
because 56% of the
Pillar 2A requirement has to be met using CET1 capital.
The ECB's capital requirements will probably boost banks' target
capital ratios,
especially as there is likely to be a management buffer above
the minimum
regulatory requirement to provide some flexibility. The capital
bar is still
creeping up even with the implementation of Basel III well under
way, so keeping
capital levels in line with peers remains important, especially
when competing
for funding.
We focus on a bank's regulatory and Fitch-calculated capital
ratios relative to
ratings peers' rather than solely on absolute thresholds in our
analysis. There
could be more upward revisions of capital targets as
transparency on these
thresholds improves and as the ECB takes further steps in
setting bank-specific
requirements.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
