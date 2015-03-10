(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and
Compagnie
Financiere Michelin's (CFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs and senior unsecured ratings
at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2'.
CFM is the
group's finance arm and the intermediate holding entity for
Michelin's
non-domestic operations.
The rating actions reflect our view that the group increasingly
displays credit
characteristics in line with the low-end of the 'A' rating
category, including
solid and defensive business features and a relatively steady
financial profile
compared with other automotive suppliers.
We acknowledge the group's relatively modest free cash flow
(FCF) generation for
a rating in the 'A' category (1.1% in 2014, expected by Fitch to
remain between
2.5%-3% on average in the medium term) but believe that this is
mitigated by its
stability and the strength of operating margins, funds from
operations (FFO) and
cash from operations (CFO). We also believe that the weak cash
generation is
driven by material capex, which is partly discretionary and can
therefore be
modulated in case of financial pressure to enhance FCF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive and Premium Positioning
The ratings and Positive Outlook reflect the group's solid and
defensive
business profile and its relatively steady profitability and
cash generation.
Michelin derives a majority of its sales from the replacement
market, which is
more stable and profitable than the original equipment business.
It is also
positioned in the premium tyre segment, which is traditionally
higher margin and
faster growing than the overall market. In addition, geographic
diversification
is gradually increasing as a result of Michelin's investments in
emerging
markets.
Stable Albeit Weak Free Cash Flow
The FCF margin is low for the ratings as robust underlying FFO
is largely
absorbed by ambitious capex, earmarked chiefly to finance growth
in emerging
markets, and generous shareholder return. However, earnings and
FCF held up
during the economic recession and auto industry crisis in
2008-2009, and Fitch
expects they will be sustained. In addition, we believe that the
group retains
some flexibility to curb or delay growth investments and/or
dividend in case of
financial stress.
Resilient Profitability
The operating margin remained broadly stable at 11.1% in 2014
despite a 3.4%
revenue decrease, as improvement in the passenger car and truck
divisions offset
a further decline in the specialty tyre division's
profitability. We expect a
gradual increase in profitability towards 12.0%-12.5% by 2017,
as additional
cost savings and productivity gains, favourable developments in
raw materials
(RMs) costs as well as the positive effect from higher sales
will offset
unfavourable pricing developments, potential further adverse
foreign-exchange
movements and cost inflation, including the negative effect from
higher
depreciation and amortisation following the substantial increase
in capex.
Raw Materials, Currency Exposure
RMs are a major part of Michelin's cost structure and their
historical high
price volatility has had a significant effect on profitability.
A high portion
of this cost is typically hedged and covered by RM clauses, but
these clauses
and hedges only protect for a limited period. Nonetheless, it
has a good track
record of passing on RM price increases to its customers. In
addition, Michelin
has high currency exposure from translation issues coming from
its diversified
international exposure.
Financial Flexibility
FCF has enabled the group to reduce debt steadily since the 2009
recession while
FFO improved continuously. FFO adjusted net leverage declined
from 3x at
end-2009 to 1.3x at end-2013 although it increased to 1.5x at
end-2014 as a
result of the Sascar acquisition. However, we expect it to
decline gradually to
just less than 1x by end-2017. Financial flexibility is also
supported by the
group's ability to lower or delay investment in case of
greater-than-planned
earnings weakening.
Healthy Liquidity
Liquidity is supported by EUR0.8bn in available cash and
equivalents at
end-2014, following Fitch's adjustments of EUR0.7bn for
restricted and
unavailable operational cash, and undrawn credit lines of
EUR1.5bn largely
covering EUR0.7bn of current financial debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for the period 2015-2017 within our
rating case for
Michelin include:
- Revenue growing by a CAGR of 3.4%.
- Total cost savings of about 1% of the total cost base.
- Neutral net impact of raw materials development, including
pass-through
clauses.
- Average restructuring cash outflows and pension cash
contributions of EUR60m
and EUR75m per year, respectively.
- Average capex of 8.2% of revenue.
- Dividend pay-out ratio of 35%, paid fully in cash.
- No new acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include
- Operating margin and CFO margin remaining above 11% (operating
margin 2014:
11.2%, 2015: 11.8%, 2016: 11.9%; CFO margin 2014: 12.9%, 2015:
14.1%, 2016:
13.0%).
- FFO net leverage below 1.0x (2014: 1.5x, 2015: 1.2x, 2016:
1.0x).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Erosion of profitability and cash generation measured notably
by operating
margins below 10% and FCF margin below 2% (2014: 1.1%, 2015:
2.9%, 2016: 2.3%).
- FFO net leverage above 1.5x.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Aurelien Jacquot
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1373
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chair
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
