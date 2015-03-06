(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Instituto de
Credito Oficial's (ICO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
long-term senior
debt rating, and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB+'. ICO's
Short-term IDR has
been affirmed at 'F2' and its Support Rating at '2'.The Outlook
on ICO's
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation follows a peer review of European development
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICO's IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Rating Floor are
equalised with
those of its 100% shareholder, the Spanish government
(BBB+/Stable/F2) and are
based on our view that there is a high probability that ICO
would receive
support from the Spanish sovereign if needed. Spain has provided
a guarantee for
all debt and obligations incurred by ICO when raising funds.
This guarantee is
explicit, irrevocable, unconditional and direct. Fitch believes
that government
propensity to provide support to ICO in case of need is strong
but its ability
is reduced by its ability to do so, as reflected in Spain's
sovereign rating.
ICO's ratings reflect its role as a policy bank that provides
medium- and
longer-term lending to the private and public sector to promote
economic and
social development in Spain. Lending is driven by the Spanish
government's
policies. The Spanish government appoints ICO's CEO, sets the
institution's
annual debt limits and monitor its operations.
In addition to its ordinary lending activity, ICO supported
autonomous
communities by refinancing their debt maturities in 2014 and
contributed to a
special purpose fund established to pay the arrears of local
governments. In
2015, ICO aims to reinforce its counter-cyclical role as dynamic
factor in the
recovery of Spain's economy, particularly by expanding the offer
of financial
services to SMEs. In Fitch's view, ICO is of high strategic
importance to the
state and no other bank can currently replace ICO's role as the
state's
financial arm.
Under Spanish law, the government is committed to maintain ICO's
regulatory Tier
1 ratio above 9.5%. At end-September 2014, the pro-forma ratio
was considerably
higher at 22.49%, which demonstrates the government's commitment
to keeping the
bank adequately capitalised.
The Stable Outlook reflects that on Spain's Long-term IDR.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to ICO as its business
model is
entirely dependent on the support of its state guarantor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ICO's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt
ratings are
based on Spain's ratings and are therefore primarily sensitive
to changes in the
sovereign rating. ICO's ratings are also sensitive to changes in
the bank's
strategic importance to the government, which Fitch currently
does not expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term programme and long-term senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market-linked securities affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Short-term programme and commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
