(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'A+' to
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable) CNY1billion
Basel-III
compliant Tier 2 instrument, due to settle on 11 March 2015.
Final maturity is 11 March 2025, although an earlier redemption
on 11 March 2020
is possible, subject to prior written approval by the Australian
Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability
clause and will
qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for CBA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
CBA's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would convert to
equity in part or in full should APRA deem that without the
conversion CBA were
non-viable. All of the notes would convert to equity if CBA were
to need a
public sector injection of capital to avoid non-viability. The
proportion of the
notes required to be converted to equity would be written off
should CBA be
unable to convert the notes to equity within five business days
of the trigger
event date. No additional notching from the VR for
non-performance is applied as
the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under
Fitch's methodology,
the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.
CBA's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating Action Commentary
dated 17 June
2014).
The Dim Sum market is becoming an increasingly important funding
source for
Australian banks as they seek to further diversify their
investor bases. This is
the third issue of Basel III compliant Tier 2 instruments by an
Australian bank
into the Dim Sum market since the beginning of 2015. In
addition, a number of
senior unsecured transactions have also been completed in the
Dim Sum market.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia.
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', published
31 January 2014, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities Criteria', published 31 January 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks", dated 17 June
2014.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
