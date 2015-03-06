(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Philippine banks
are likely to
raise more capital in the next one to two years to keep pace
with strong loan
growth and meet new requirements for increased capital at large
banks.
Fitch expects loan growth to remain relatively high in the
Philippines as
favourable economic conditions continue into 2015. Data released
by the
Philippine central bank show that universal and commercial bank
loans continue
to grow rapidly, rising 17.3% year-on-year in January after
expanding by 19.9%
in 2014.
Many Philippine banks are unable to generate sufficient capital
through profits
alone to support loan growth in the high teens. A number of the
large banks have
therefore raised capital through the financial markets over the
past few years,
to back robust asset growth as well as to prepare for more
demanding Basel III
capital rules, which took effect in 2014.
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI; BBB-/Stable) and Philippine
National Bank
(PNB; Not Rated) both raised equity in early 2014, and
Metropolitan Bank & Trust
Company (Metrobank; BBB-/Stable) is set to issue stock in the
coming months.
2014 was also an active year for the issuance of Basel
III-compliant
subordinated debt, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital under the
new regulatory
regime.
The introduction of a new framework for domestic systemically
important banks
(DSIBs) will add to bank capital needs. The new framework
requires the largest
banks to hold core equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital of at least
11.0% of
risk-weighted assets by January 2019. The large Philippine banks
already have
CET1 capital adequacy ratios (CAR) above this level, but they
may be eroded by
high loan growth over time.
Overall, Philippine banks' current capital positions provide
sensible buffers
against potential credit losses, with CET1 CAR comfortably above
the central
bank's present minimum of 8.5%. Those capital positions will
have to be
reinforced from time to time, however, as loans continue to
increase strongly.
Loan growth in the Philippines has been in the mid- to
high-teens for the last
four years, and bank private sector credit/GDP has risen to
38.3% at end-2014
from 29.6% at end-2010, according to Fitch's "Macro-Prudential
Risk Monitor -
March 2015" report. This is not unreasonable for the country's
present stage of
economic growth as absolute credit penetration still remains
low. However, the
rapid loan growth raises the risk of asset bubbles and
unproductive lending,
which may lead to asset quality pressures in due course.
