(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Sri Lankan
government's
proposals to impose a minimum excise tax on liquor and beer
manufacturers and
tighten issuance of liquor licenses are positive for larger
spirit
manufacturers, including Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC
(DIST;
AAA(lka)/Stable). The impact is likely to be neutral for beer
manufactures,
including the market leader Lion Brewery PLC (AA-(lka)/Stable).
The proposals, which target manufacturers and retailers of
alcoholic beverages
to address problems of tax evasion, will reduce the number of
players and act as
barriers to entry. The proposed changes were set out in the
government's interim
budget on 7 February 2015.
The new minimum excise tax of LKR200m is aimed at reducing the
number of smaller
players, especially in the spirits market. Based on the latest
reported data,
the majority of licensed liquor manufacturers do not produce
enough to meet the
minimum monthly excise tax of LKR200m. The four bigger companies
in the spirits
market, however, already pay more than LKR200m in excise tax
monthly and they
are likely to dominate the market as smaller players exit. Fitch
estimates the
exit of small players could lead to potential market share gains
of close to 10%
in aggregate for surviving players, based on Excise Department
statistics.
For the beer market, the impact of the proposed excise tax will
likely be
neutral because of a duopoly structure in the malt beverage
segment, with Lion
already paying more than the minimum tax while the other player
almost meets the
minimum amount based on latest published data by the Excise
Department.
With fewer industry participants, the volume of undisclosed
and/or untaxed
production will likely fall, which would lead to a more level
playing field in
terms of pricing. Industry participants that evaded taxes on
production by
reporting lower production volumes were able to price their
beverages at 30%-35%
less than prices quoted by DIST.
The new budget proposes limiting the number of liquor licenses
each person can
hold to three, with licenses up for renewal annually through an
open tender
process that will start in 2016. In the interim, pending
implementation of the
tendering process, the government will double license fees. The
proposals also
include a one-off special levy of LKR250,000 on each
tavern/liquor sales outlet.
Fitch expects the restriction on ownership and higher licensing
fees to have
minimum impact on alcohol beverage distribution due to the
retailers' ability to
absorb the higher taxes and fees, and significant demand for
licenses in the
market.
However, the annual renewal of licenses could deter extensive
investment and
refurbishment of retail points. The impact of the proposal on
modern trade,
hotels, and restaurants with more than three licenses is not yet
clear because
the terms of the proposal have not yet been determined.
Other budgetary proposals include a one-off super-gains tax of
25% on companies
with profits over LKR2bn, which Fitch does not expect to have a
material impact
on the industry players, given the cash generative nature of the
sector and the
tax being a one-off event.
