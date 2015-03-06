(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Wind
Telecomunicazioni SpA's (Wind) proposed senior secured loan an
expected
'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2(EXP)' rating. The proposed loan will effectively
be a senior
secured obligation of Wind ranking pari passu with other senior
secured debt.
The 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2(EXP)' expected rating reflects Fitch's
expectation of high
recoveries for secured creditors.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
The new term loan issue proceeds will be used for the repayment
of the EUR100m
drawn RCF and a partial repayment of the existing EUR1.7bn term
loans. Following
the repayment, the old EUR600m RCF will be replaced with the new
EUR400m
facility. Fitch understands that the remaining part of the
existing term loans
will likely be refinanced with the proceeds from the announced
tower sale
(EUR693m) and new debt instruments.
On a standalone basis, Wind's rating corresponds to 'B'/Stable.
Wind's Issuer
Default Rating is lifted by one notch to 'B+' for potential
parental support.
Wind is the number-three mobile operator in Italy with a
subscriber market share
of approximately 25% and the second-largest alternative
fixed-line/broadband
provider with a subscriber market share of approximately 16% at
end-2014. Its
leverage is high, reported at 5.9x net debt/EBITDA at end-2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Operating Environment
The Italian mobile market continues to contract in revenue
terms. However, there
are signs that the pricing war may be over. Key operators expect
less direct
tariff competition, with network quality issues coming to the
fore. Wind
demonstrates strong relative outperformance slowly increasing
its subscriber
market share, but this is not sufficient to protect it from
absolute revenue and
EBITDA declines. The weak economic environment in Italy
continues to weigh on
customer sentiment.
Stable Fixed-Line
Wind has significantly improved profitability in its fixed-line
segment which we
believe should be sustainable with continuing focus on more
profitable direct
customers. Fibre roll-out in Italy is likely to be slow,
protecting Wind's
position as the largest alternative fixed-line operator in
Italy.
High Leverage
Wind's leverage is high, reported at 5.9x net debt/EBITDA at
end-2014. We
estimate that the impact of the tower sale on leverage will be
marginally
positive as the reduction in net debt on the back of cash
proceeds will be muted
by increased rent expense, which Fitch capitalises at a multiple
of 8 and adds
to the total debt for funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage
calculation. The refinancing would improve the company's
maturity profile and
lead to interest savings.
Deleveraging is likely to be slow. At above 5.5x net
debt/EBITDA, Wind's
leverage is sensitive to even minor EBITDA pressures. We expect
the company's
free cash flow (FCF) to remain positive in the medium term but
modest in
absolute terms on average with less than EUR250m per year
available for debt
reduction in 2015-2017.
Shareholder Support Positive but Limited
Wind's ratings benefit from potential support from its sole
ultimate
shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains
significantly stronger
than Wind's. However, we believe that a further rise in Wind's
leverage may
diminish Vimpelcom's propensity to provide support. An increase
in leverage to
above 6x net debt/EBITDA will no longer likely be consistent
with expectations
of any parental support.
Vimpelcom's support has been modest so far. A EUR500m cash
contribution in
conjunction with PIK-notes refinancing in 1H14 was insufficient
to materially
reduce Wind's leverage, given its limited size relative to
Wind's total debt of
approximately EUR10bn. Vimpelcom has not committed itself to any
additional
support.
No Short-Term Refinancing Risks
Wind does not face any material refinancing risks before 2019
when the bulk of
its debt comes due. Post-refinancing, the maturity profile is
expected to
improve.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Continuing modest revenue declines tempering from mid-single
digit territory in
2015 to low-single digits afterwards.
- EBITDA margin stabilising at above 37%.
- Interest rate savings on the back of refinancing in 2014.
- Substantial on-going network investments with capex to revenue
ratio of above
15% in the medium-term.
- No common dividends.
- No equity injection from the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
-A deterioration in leverage beyond 6x net debt /EBITDA and/or
FFO adjusted net
leverage sustainably above 6.5x.
-Continuing operating and financial pressures leading to
negative FCF
generation.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
-Tangible parental support such as equity contribution or debt
refinancing via
intercompany loans leading to a material reduction in Wind's
leverage.
-Net debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.5x and FFO adjusted net
leverage
sustainably below 6x.
-Stabilisation of operating and financial performance resulting
in stronger and
less volatile FCF generation.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.