(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
European Union's
(EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and their Short-term IDRs at
'F1+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings on the EU's
and Euratom's
senior unsecured bonds are also affirmed at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As supranational administrative bodies, the Euratom's and EU's
IDRs are
dependent on support provided by their member states (MS). More
specifically,
they reflect Fitch's view that the Euratom's and EU's debt is
ultimately backed
by EU budget revenues, which depend on MS's ability and
propensity to honour
their budget commitments to the EU.
The EU's indebtedness (EUR57bn at end-2014) is only incurred for
the purpose of
on-lending to MS (through the balance of payment and the
European Financial
Stabilisation Mechanism programmes - BoP and EFSM) or to
neighbouring sovereigns
(through the Macro-Financial Assistance programme - MFA). The EU
is not allowed
to borrow for other purposes than on-lending to sovereigns.
Euratom's
indebtedness (EUR0.3bn at end-2014) is dedicated to on-lending
to MS or
neighbouring countries to finance nuclear power projects.
Credit risk is significant, as the EU only lends to sovereigns
facing economic
difficulties. The loan book is also concentrated, with 82.1% of
EU loans
extended to Ireland (A-/Stable) and Portugal (BB+/Positive) at
end-2014 through
the EFSM, but the quality of these exposures has recently
improved with the
upgrade of Ireland and Positive Outlook on Portugal. This credit
risk is also
partly mitigated by our expectation that the EU and Euratom
would benefit from
preferred creditor status compared with private creditors in a
restructuring
scenario. Neither of the two issuers has ever suffered a default
on their loan
portfolios.
Market risks are marginal, as loan and bond features and
maturities are aligned.
Fitch expects this back-to-back structure would be respected
even should the EU
refinance some of its bonds in the likely case of Ireland and
Portugal extending
the maturity of some of their EFSM loans from 2015, as made
possible by a
revised EU legislation.
The EU's and Euratom's creditworthiness is supported by EU
legislation, which
allows their debt to be repaid through priority recourse to EU
budget revenues
over other non-priority expenses. Under the Multiannual
Financial Framework
(MFF) defining budget orientations for 2014-2020, yearly
resources transferred
by MS to the EU will amount to an average 0.99% of EU gross
national income
(GNI) over 2014-2020, representing over EUR135bn per year in
current prices,
compared with a maximum yearly debt service of the EU and
Euratom of EUR9.4bn
over this period.
Availability of such resources depends on MS's ability and
willingness to
contribute to the EU budget, which Fitch expects to remain
strong. Despite
numerous downgrades since 2010, 34.2% of EU resources will be
contributed by MS
rated 'AAA'/Stable in 2015 (primarily Germany, the largest
contributor with
21.7% of EU resources, and to a lesser extent Netherlands,
Sweden, Denmark,
Finland, Luxembourg), and 96.3% by MS rated in the
investment-grade category.
Fitch also estimates that political support for the EU remains
strong among MS
despite protracted negotiations on budget approvals, as
illustrated by the lack
of material delays in budget contributions throughout the EU
crisis.
Should budget revenues be insufficient to repay the EU's or
Euratom's debt, MS
are obliged by EU legislation to complement budget revenues, if
necessary beyond
their initial share in the EU resources, up to a maximum of
1.23% of EU GNI
every year. Based on MFF projections, these additional
contributions would
amount to around EUR30bn, which are multiple times EU's yearly
debt service
over the MFF period, even under the conservative assumption that
these
additional contributions were only from MS rated 'AAA'/Stable
and restricted to
their current share in the EU resources.
Additionally, MFA's and Euratom's loans to neighbouring
countries are partly
protected by a guarantee fund, which also covers EU guarantees
to loans made by
the European Investment Bank (AAA/Stable) outside the EU.
Although limited in
size (it amounted to EUR2bn at end-2014), it could prove useful
given the rising
exposure of the EU to Ukraine (CC). Total exposure to this
country was EUR1.4bn
at end-2014, and could rise up to EUR3.4bn in the coming two
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating triggers that could, individually or collectively
affect the EU's and
Euratom's ratings, are as follows:
-A downgrade of 'AAA'-rated MS, and in particular if yearly debt
service is no
longer covered by potential additional contributions from such
MS in a
conservative scenario
-A material downgrade of other highly-rated MS
-Material evidence of weakening political support by MS to the
EU
-A large increase in the EU's or Euratom's outstanding bonds
resulting in rising
annual debt service
-A significant weakening in risk management framework or
practices
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The IDRs and the Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
No large MS will choose to leave the EU in the short- to
medium-term and MS will
remain committed to paying their monthly contributions to the EU
budget;
therefore contributions to the EU budget are assumed to remain
predictable and
be provided by MS on a timely basis.
Greece remains a member of the eurozone, and the eurozone as a
whole will avoid
self-sustaining deflation over the medium term, such as that
experienced by
Japan from the 1990s.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 130
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Supranational Rating Criteria' dated 24
May 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
