(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the weak 4Q14
performance of
Barclays Plc's (Barclays, A/Stable/a) investment bank (IB)
together with further
conduct costs highlight the challenges the group faces in its
restructuring
process. Pressure on earnings in the IB, which generated GBP35m
pre-tax profit
in 4Q14 (4Q13: GBP137m pre-tax loss), was balanced by good
performance in the
bank's other core businesses, particularly in personal and
corporate banking and
Barclaycard. The results have no immediate effect on Barclays'
ratings.
Barclays reported a GBP1.5bn pre-tax loss in 4Q14, excluding
changes in own
credit. The loss was primarily caused by a GBP935m loss
following the revision
of the valuation of a loan portfolio booked at fair value, a
GBP750m provision
relating to investigations and litigation into the bank's
foreign exchange
business and a further GBP200m increase in provisions for
purchase protection
insurance (PPI) and interest hedging redress. The loss resulting
from the
valuation revision of the loan portfolio did not affect
regulatory capital
ratios as regulatory capital already included prudent valuation
adjustment
deductions in prior quarters.
Adjusted for own credit changes, Barclays reported GBP2.2bn
pre-tax profit for
2014, resulting in a pre-tax return on average equity of just
3.4% for the full
year. Conduct costs were a major earnings drag as the bank
booked a GBP1.25bn
provision related to ongoing investigations into foreign
exchange trading and
GBP1.1bn of provisions in respect of PPI mis-selling and
interest rate hedge
redress.
We expect conduct costs to remain material in 2015, but the bank
has
demonstrated that it is able to absorb sizeable conduct costs.
Costs related
with the group's non-core assets will remain another drag on
profitability. In
2014, Barclays Non-Core reported a GBP1.2bn pre-tax loss, of
which GBP532m was
in 4Q14. The group reduced exposure in the unit further by
disposing businesses
and exiting positions, and risk-weighted assets (RWA) fell to
GBP75.3bn at
end-2014 from GBP109.9bn at end-2013.
The 4Q14 performance at Barclays' investment bank was weak. The
unit suffered
from a 10% yoy drop in sales and trading revenue as credit
trading and rates and
foreign exchange suffered from weak market conditions, while
equities trading
results improved 2% yoy. Investment banking fees declined 8%
yoy, but income
from lending helped to support net revenue. The division
continued to reduce
operating costs in the quarter, and compensation costs declined
9% in 2014 as a
result of lower headcount and a 24% reduction in incentive
awards. Despite this,
cost flexibility remains a divisional weakness and the cost base
remains high
relative to current revenues, as demonstrated by a divisional
cost/income ratio
of 82%. The investment bank generated a return on equity of just
2.7% in 2014,
which underlines the importance to strengthen its performance if
Barclays is to
achieve its group level performance targets. We expect that
operating expenses
could be reduced further and do not believe that management is
likely to
increase risk appetite to improve returns.
Barclays' personal and corporate banking businesses generated
GBP628m adjusted
pre-tax in 4Q14, down 20% qoq as 4Q14 results included the UK
bank levy and
higher reorganisation costs. We expect the group's retail and
corporate banking
activities to generate sound profitability, helped by the good
operating
environment in the UK. For 2014, the business, which combines
the group's
domestic retail and international corporate and private banking
businesses,
generated a decent 11.9% return on average equity.
The group's strong domestic and international franchise in
credit cards helped
Barclaycard to generate good results, but 4Q14 pre-tax profit
fell 41% qoq to
GBP213m as the bank changed its assumptions on effective
interest rates. For
2014, the business generated GBP1.3bn adjusted pre-tax profit,
up 13% yoy,
helped by volume growth. We expect the credit card business to
remain resilient
and to offer growth opportunities for the group. Barclaycard's
operations will
be affected by caps on interchange fees that are set to be
introduced in the
European Union later in 2015, but as these caps have been
anticipated for some
time and because of Barclays' relatively lower reliance on
interchange fees
given the size of its lending business, we expect this effect to
remain
moderate.
Barclays' fully-applied common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
remained almost
unchanged in 4Q14 at 10.3% (10.5% including the effects of the
sale of Barclays'
Spanish business, which was completed in January 2015), which is
at the lower
end of its global trading and universal bank peer group range.
The group remains
committed to reaching a CET1 ratio above 11% by end-2016. This
should be
relatively straightforward to achieve, but is starting to look
low relative to
the CET1 targets of some UK peers. The group's leverage ratio
improved by 20bp
in 4Q14 to 3.7% (3.8% after the sale of the Spanish business) as
the bank
reduced its leverage exposure, and we expect Barclays to reach
its 4% leverage
ratio target relatively easily.
Barclays will be subject to total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC)
requirements
and estimates that at end-2014 its TLAC ratio would have stood
at about 24% of
RWA and 8% of leverage exposure if senior term debt issued by
the operating
company, which the group plans to replace with debt issued by
the holding
company as it matures, is included.
The group now expects to issue the bulk of its debt from
Barclays plc, the
holding company and has started to issue senior debt at this
level. Holding
company issuance is currently used to subscribe for equivalent
instruments at
the operating company level, meaning no double leverage and we
currently
consider the senior default risk of the holding company and main
operating
subsidiary, Barclays Bank plc, to be broadly equivalent (they
have the same
senior debt ratings). The bank plans to maintain this policy and
to change the
terms of its internal senior debt down-streamed to the operating
company (ie
subordinate it) only when the bank will be required to do so.
TLAC requirements
are expected to come into force in 2019, but the European Union
requirements for
minimum required eligible liabilities will come into force in
January 2015.
Until this subordination of internal debt is in place, senior
creditors of
Barclays Bank plc, will not be incrementally protected by senior
debt issued out
of the holding company. .
