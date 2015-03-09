(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the local
currency Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Pacifico
Peruano-Suiza
Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (PPS) at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of PPS' rating reflects the company's solid
balance sheet
fundamentals, underpinned by its ample business scope, improved
underwriting
performance along 2014 and low leverage indicators. Fitch
believes that PPS
strong position in Peru's insurance industry, solid brand name
in the local
market, diversified premiums mix and diverse distribution
capabilities, as part
of Credicorp, provides significant competitive advantages. The
ratings are
constrained by its narrow geographic focus compared with global
insurance peers
and still limited operating margins in an industry that
constantly face pricing
pressures.
PPS encompasses the insurance and health care operations of the
Romero group,
supported in PPS' subsidiaries Pacifico Vida and Pacifico EPS.
The company
maintains a solid position in the Peruvian insurance market.
PPS' non-life core
business, together with its life insurance subsidiary Pacifico
Vida recorded a
consolidated market share of 23.5% of gross written premiums
(GWP) as of
September 2014.
The company was able to improve its loss ratio for virtually all
of its business
segments during 2014, reversing the negative trend that had been
observed in its
technical results. PPS improved its net loss ratio to 53.7% as
of September 2014
from 58.7% as of September 2013, and its combined ratio to 97.8%
from 111.1%,
leading to a sharp rise in both ROAA (5.9%) and ROAE (15%).
PPS has been exhibiting sustained capital growth, mainly through
retained
earnings. PPS' low leverage is in line with that of its peers,
with a
liabilities-to-equity ratio at 1.15x and a net retained
premiums-to-equity ratio
at 0.51x as of September 2014. The company's outstanding
financial obligations
amounted to PEN293 million (23.1% of equity) in September 2014,
with PEN 173
million in subordinated bonds and PEN 100 million in bank loans.
PPS maintains
ample interest coverage for its subordinated bonds, with pre-tax
earnings-to-subordinated debt interest expenses ratio of 16.7x
as of September
2014.
Liquidity is somewhat tight, as subsidiary investments represent
a significant
proportion of PPS' total assets (28.9% in September 2014), and
variable income
investments are an important component of financial investments
(4.6% of total
assets). As of September 2014, PPS registered a 'liquid
assets-to-adjusted
reserves' ratio of 0.78x and a liquid assets-to-adjusted
reserves plus financial
debt ratio of 0.53x.
PPS reported an increase in retention levels to 72.6% as of
September 2014 as
well as adequate reinsurance protection through a diversified
reinsurers pool.
The company has excess loss and catastrophic protection that
adequately protects
its retained premiums exposure, limiting their catastrophic
exposure to a
priority of USD2 million (0.5% of equity as of September 2014),
adding voluntary
reserves that cover 5x this priority.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include a sustained
improvement and
the subsequent stabilization in the combined ratio around 100%
and lower
underwriting performance volatility, a strengthening in
liquidity ratios and
reduced volatility in revenues.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
recurring pressure
on technical results, a combined ratio sustained above 110%,
ROAA dropping to
below 1% and/or operating leverage increasing to above 2x, could
lead to a
downgrade.
