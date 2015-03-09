(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact
on Thomas Cook
plc's (TCG; B/Stable) ratings from its strategic partnership
with Fosun
International Limited (Fosun).
We view the strategic partnership with Fosun as mildly credit
positive for TCG,
given the immediate cash injection of GBP91.8m strengthening the
group's
financial flexibility. While the initial equity stake and
absolute cash inflow
are relatively small, we believe there is a strategic rationale
and enhanced
business opportunities over the medium term as the cooperation
between TCG and
Fosun's travel and leisure businesses continues to develop.
Over the rating horizon, we expect improved utilisation of TCG's
distribution
platform, better product offer and enhanced geographical
diversification of its
customer base by tapping into the fast-growing Chinese domestic
and
international tourism market. This should underpin revenue and
profitability
growth in the medium term.
We continue to believe that despite a recent improvement in
trading and the
established brand, conditions in the travel industry remain
intensely
competitive across many markets and will limit the momentum of
TCG's turnaround
plan. In this context, the ongoing benefits from cost savings,
greater online
penetration and the growth opportunities from the strategic
partnership with
Fosun, translating into enhanced funds from operations (FFO) and
continuing
positive free cash flow will be key factors supporting positive
rating action.
While TCG could use some of the new money to reduce its debt
burden, we do not
expect any material deleveraging given its high debt on balance
sheet of
GBP1.35bn (even unadjusted by operating leases) as of September
2014 -
increasing to over GBP2bn factoring at least GBP700m for working
capital
requirements intra-year. We continue to forecast group-adjusted
FFO gross
leverage of around 6.0x at FYE15 (including working-capital
swings), higher than
5.0x considered a more comfortable level compatible with a
higher rating given
the inherent business risks.
