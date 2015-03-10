(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The
Mauritius Commercial
Bank Limited (MCB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-' and
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
MCB is Mauritius' oldest and largest bank and the main operating
bank of MCB
Group Limited (MCB Group), Mauritius' largest listed holding
company. MCB itself
has deposit and lending domestic market shares of around 40%
each.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
MCB's Long- and Short-term IDRs are driven by the bank's
intrinsic strength as
captured in its VR.
The VR reflects the bank's leading franchise in the small but
relatively stable
domestic market, adequate underlying profitability, solid
funding and liquidity
profile as well as MCB's simplified organisational structure
following a
restructuring exercise in 2014. It also reflects MCB's only
acceptable
capitalisation, some pressure on asset quality, its fairly
concentrated
corporate loan book and execution risks in its international
expansion plans.
Predominately a domestic universal bank, MCB provides retail,
commercial, card
and payment services. The bank is also increasingly active in
trade finance in
the Sub-Saharan region and to a lesser extent international
private banking,
although to date this remains a small proportion of its overall
business. While
we believe that MCB's diversification strategy could ultimately
improve the
bank's earnings and risk diversification, in the short to medium
term it exposes
the bank to comparatively higher execution and strategic risks.
In 2013, an amendment to the 2004 banking act gave the central
bank the
authority to require the separation of banking and non-banking
activities at
domestic systemically important banks (D-SIB), including at MCB
Group. This
resulted in the effective ring-fencing of domestic banking
activities within
MCB. As a result, contagion risk from international expansion
and non-banking
activities at MCB Group level for MCB has fallen and operational
complexities
have been reduced. In our view, both of these factors are credit
positive for
MCB's counterparties and depositors.
MCB's profitability is robust benefiting from a good product mix
and strong
pricing power resulting in adequate margins. In 2014, high loan
impairment
charges and persistent excess liquidity hampered results. In
2015, we expect
MCB's profitability to moderately improve as loan impairment
charges should
gradually fall and central bank measures should tackle excess
liquidity in the
domestic banking system.
We consider MCB's funding and liquidity as a strength based on
its strong local
and foreign currency deposit franchise, its sound
loans-to-deposits ratio, and
adequate management of both local and foreign currency
liquidity.
Asset quality is a moderate weakness for MCB's VR. Both the
bank's impaired
loans ratio (6.1% at end-2014; based on 60 days past due loans)
and loan book
concentration have worsened in the past two years and are weaker
than the
average for the Mauritian banking sector. In addition, volumes
of renegotiated
or restructured loans are high relative to international peers.
However, this is
to some extent mitigated by adequate loan loss and collateral
coverage and the
low migration volumes from renegotiated to impaired loans.
While capitalisation at MCB Group is adequate (end-2014 core
Tier 1 ratio of
13.5%), we view the bank's capitalisation as only acceptable
(just below 11% at
end-December 2014). However, our assessment of MCB's
capitalisation is based on
our expectation that in the short term, a combination of
internal capital
generation and capital strengthening measures will bring it more
in line with
domestic and international peers.
The Stable Outlook on MCB's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectation that the bank
will report adequate profitability in the medium term and
improve its
capitalisation in the short term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Upside potential for MCB's VR and IDRs is currently limited but
could arise from
improved asset quality and lower loan book concentration.
Given the small size of the Mauritian economy, its concentrated
nature and
Fitch's assessment of Mauritian sovereign risk, any upside
potential would
likely be limited to one notch.
Further worsening of MCB's asset quality, fast international
expansion without
corresponding improvements in risk controls or a more aggressive
approach to
managing foreign currency exposures could be negative for MCB's
VR and IDRs. A
material deterioration in the domestic macroeconomic environment
would also put
pressure on MCB's VR and IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MCB's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'
reflect our view
that there is a moderate probability of sovereign support for
MCB, if ever
necessary. This is based on MCB's dominant position in and
systemic importance
for the Mauritian financial sector.
Fitch understands that the Mauritian authorities are supportive
of the country's
banking system and that the recent legislative changes requiring
large banks to
separate banking and non-banking activities are a way of
improving the
government's ability to support D-SIBs and to limit contagion
risks from
non-banking activities.
However, the sovereign's ability to support the banking system
is constrained by
both Mauritius' relatively high gross general government debt to
GDP ratio and
the size of the country's banking sector relative to GDP. Even
if only
domestically-owned D-SIBs are considered, contingent risks from
the banking
sector remain sizeable. The sovereign's comparatively large
stock of FX reserves
somewhat mitigates these limitations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Should the Mauritian government start implementing resolution
legislation,
envisaging senior debt bail-in before state support can be
extended, then MCB's
Support Rating and SRF would be reviewed.
The Support Rating and SRF are also sensitive to any
deterioration in sovereign
financial flexibility or changing macroeconomic conditions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb-'
Support Rating; assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB+'
Fitch will shortly publish a Ratings Navigator for MCB.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.