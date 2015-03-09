(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'BBB+' to
BorgWarner Inc.'s (BWA) proposed $1 billion issuance of senior
unsecured notes.
The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for BWA is 'BBB+' and the Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
The proposed notes will be issued in two tranches, a $500
million 10-year
tranche and a $500 million 30-year tranche. Proceeds from the
proposed notes
will be used to term-out outstanding borrowings on BWA's
commercial paper (CP)
program and for general corporate purposes. At year-end 2014,
BWA had $461
million outstanding on its CP program. Although the proposed
notes will increase
BWA's leverage, Fitch expects leverage (debt/Fitch-adjusted
EBITDA) to remain in
the low 1x range following the issuance, which remains
consistent with the
company's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BWA's ratings are supported by the company's strong competitive
position as a
key global supplier of engine and drivetrain components,
significant free cash
flow (FCF) generation potential, solid consolidated liquidity
position and low
leverage. BWA managed through the last economic downturn
relatively well, and
with a product portfolio largely focused on technologies that
enhance fuel
efficiency, such as turbochargers and dual-clutch transmission
components, its
sales growth is likely to continue outpacing global auto
production over the
intermediate term. In addition, efficient capacity utilization
and a focus on
cost control have resulted in profitability that is high for the
industry,
contributing to strong FCF generation and providing the company
with significant
financial flexibility.
A primary rating concern is the relatively small amount of cash
that BWA has
been maintaining in the U.S. Consolidated liquidity at year-end
2014 included
$798 million in cash and cash equivalents, but only $1.8 million
of that cash
was in the U.S. About 76% of BWA's revenue in 2014 was generated
outside the
U.S. Although the company has a need to maintain a significant
level of cash
outside the U.S. to fund its sizeable non-U.S. operations and to
potentially
fund overseas acquisitions, it appears that the company has been
increasingly
tapping its CP program to partially fund its U.S. operations and
to pay for
dividends and share repurchases. As noted above, a portion of
the proceeds from
the proposed issuance will be used to refinance BWA's CP balance
on a long-term
basis. At year-end 2014, BWA had $461 million in CP outstanding.
Following the
issuance of the proposed notes, Fitch expects the company will
not have a need
to raise incremental debt in the near term. However, there is a
risk that
leverage could rise further over time if the company continues
to borrow to fund
its U.S. activities. An increase in EBITDA leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) above 1.5x for an extended period could result in a
negative rating
action.
Other concerns include BWA's ongoing interest in acquisitions,
which could
result in higher leverage, and an increased focus on
shareholder-friendly
activities. BWA recently announced a $1 billion three-year share
repurchase
program, a meaningful increase following a total of $661 million
in share
repurchases over the past three years. The company also
reinstated its dividend
in mid-2013 and paid a total of $116 million in dividends in
2014. These
concerns are mitigated somewhat by the company's consistently
positive FCF
generation. FCF totaled $102 million in 2014 even after the
company increased
capital spending by $145 million to support its substantial book
of future
business.
Despite the increase in shareholder-friendly activities, BWA's
credit profile
remains among the strongest in the U.S. auto supply sector.
EBITDA leverage at
year-end 2014 was only 0.9x, with $1.3 billion in debt and
full-year EBITDA of
$1.4 billion. Fitch expects leverage will rise to around 1.3x
following the
issuance of the proposed notes. Funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage
was 1.6x at year-end 2014. BWA's consolidated liquidity position
is strong,
although as noted, nearly all of its $798 million in cash was
outside the U.S.
at year-end 2014. In addition to its cash, BWA has access to a
$1 billion
unsecured revolver which backs its $1 billion CP program. The
company's next
significant debt maturity is in November 2016 when $150 million
in senior
unsecured notes come due.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Global economic conditions improve at a moderate pace, leading
to
low-single-digit growth in global auto production;
--BWA's revenue growth continues to outpace growth in global
auto production;
--Annual capital spending runs between 5% and 6% of revenue over
the next few
years;
--Cash not used for acquisitions is used to fund share
repurchases;
--Dividends grow annually over the intermediate term;
--No material debt reduction over the next several years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BWA's 'BBB+' IDR indicates that a near-term upgrade of the
company's ratings is
unlikely. Typically, the inherent cyclicality and potential
financial pressures
of the auto supply industry result in a soft cap on IDRs at the
'BBB+' level,
although in rare cases a supplier with a very strong business
profile and
unusually strong credit protection metrics could be considered
for the 'A'
category.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--An unexpected sharp drop in global auto production;
--An increase in leverage to above 1.5x for an extended period;
--A decline in the company's EBITDA margin to below 12%;
--A significant increase in long-term debt to support
shareholder-friendly
actions.
Fitch currently rates BWA as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Unsecured credit facility rating 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes rating 'BBB+';
--CP rating 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
