(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on
KeyCorp, KeyBank NA, Key Corporate Capital, Inc., and KeyCorp
Capital I - III on
or about April 6, 2015, for business reasons.
Fitch currently rates KeyCorp, KeyBank NA, Key Corporate
Capital, Inc., and
KeyCorp Capital I - III as follows:
KeyCorp
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability 'a-';
--Senior debt 'A-';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BB';
--Short-term debt 'F1';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
KeyBank NA
--Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability 'a-';
--Long-term deposits 'A';
--Senior debt 'A-';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits 'F1';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Key Corporate Capital, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
KeyCorp Capital I - III
--Preferred stock 'BB+'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal
KeyCorp, KeyBank
NA, Key Corporate Capital, Inc., and KeyCorp Capital I - III
ratings as a
courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action was to affirm the ratings with a
Stable Outlook on
Oct. 7, 2014.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
