NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Commercial
Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) long-term foreign currency and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' and its Viability Rating
(VR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) at 'b-.'
Fitch has also revised NCBJ's Rating Outlook to Positive from
Stable, which is
in line with Fitch's revision of the sovereign's Rating Outlook
from Stable to
Positive on Feb. 19, 2015.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Fitch has revised the Outlook on NCBJ's Long-Term IDRs in line
with the
sovereign due to the high influence of the operating environment
on NCBJ's
ratings and its resilient financial performance under sovereign
stress. NCBJ's
SRF is equalized with the sovereign's long-term IDR due to the
bank's systemic
importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
The operating environment has a high influence on National
Commercial Bank
Jamaica Ltd.'s (NCBJ) Viability Rating (VR) as Jamaica's small
and weak economy
limits the bank's overall financial profile relative to higher
rated emerging
market peers (universal/commercial banks).
Asset quality weighs heavily on the bank's ratings due to NCBJ's
significant
exposure to the Jamaican government. At September 2014 (FYE14)
NCBJ's holdings
of Jamaican government securities (including government
guaranteed bonds)
represented 48.0% of total assets, or 2.9x equity. Fitch views
this exposure as
a significant source of credit risk given the sovereign's
speculative grade
rating (long-term IDR of 'B-,' Positive Outlook).
In addition, the bank's loan portfolio exhibits material levels
of
concentration, as is typical of a smaller economy, which has
contributed to
volatility in the bank's loan quality indicators. Loan
impairment indicators are
weaker than similarly rated international peers (emerging market
commercial/universal banks with 'b' category VRs) as of Dec. 31,
2014.
NCBJ's ratings also consider the bank's resilient financial
performance despite
two sovereign debt restructurings from 2010 to 2013 thanks to
its scale and its
stable and low-cost funding. In addition, the bank has partly
offset declining
interest income through fees from an expanding suite of
services.
Solid earnings and a policy limiting dividend distributions have
strengthened
the bank's capitalization levels which compare favourably to
international
peers. However, Fitch views NCBJ's capital levels as adequate
given the bank's
exposure to the Jamaican government.
In term of the bank's funding, the bank relies primarily on
customer deposits
but also makes use of its significant government securities
holdings in the repo
market. Repos represented 30.8% of total liabilities at Dec. 31,
2014. NCBJ
maintains a significant structural mismatch between short-term
assets and
liabilities. However, this is partly mitigated by its solid
liquidity profile,
with holdings of cash and available for sale securities equal to
122% of
customer deposits at FYE2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The sovereign's speculative grade rating limits the government's
capacity to
provide support, resulting in a support rating of '5'. However,
the Support
Rating Floor of 'B-,' which is equalized with the sovereign
rating, reflects
NCBJ's systemic importance, as well as the Jamaican government's
provision of
extraordinary support to the banking system during prior crises.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
the sovereign
given the bank's sizable sovereign exposure. In addition, a
marked deterioration
in financial performance, including a decline in asset quality,
weakened
profitability that pressures the bank's capital position, or
sudden deposit
instability, to a level that is inconsistent with its current
peers (emerging
market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+') could
trigger a
downgrade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
While Jamaica's propensity to provide timely support to NCBU
remains high due to
the bank's systemic importance, its ability to do so is not
likely to change
given the sovereign's high level of indebtedness. As such, the
support rating
and the SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd.'s
ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-';
Outlook revised to
Positive from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed to 'B-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);

--'Jamaica: Full Rating Report' (March 3, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Jamaica
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
