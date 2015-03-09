(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects General Motors
Company's (GM)
cash liquidity to remain adequate despite its plan to return a
significant level
of cash to shareholders over the next two years. As such, Fitch
does not expect
any change to GM's ratings or Outlook as a result of the plan.
Fitch currently
rates GM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', and its Rating
Outlook is
Positive. A list of GM's ratings is shown at the end of this
release. Fitch's
ratings apply to two revolving credit facilities with a total
capacity of $12.5
billion and $7 billion in senior unsecured notes.
This morning GM announced a capital allocation and share buyback
strategy that
will significantly increase the company's cash returns to
shareholders over the
intermediate term, but it is less aggressive than the earlier
proposal put forth
by a group of the company's shareholders. Following GM's
announcement, the
shareholder group announced that it has withdrawn its proposal.
GM's plan calls
for a total of $5 billion in share buybacks to be completed by
year-end 2016 and
about $5 billion in dividends to be paid over the same period.
GM announced in
February its intent to increase its dividend by 20% beginning
with the June 2015
payment, and that will contribute to the increase in dividend
payments. Beyond
2016, the company expects to return substantially all of its
free cash flow
(FCF) to shareholders. By contrast, the shareholder proposal had
called for the
company to repurchase $8 billion in shares over a 12-month
period commencing in
June 2015.
For creditors, a key piece of GM's announcement is the company's
intention to
maintain an automotive cash target of $20 billion. This compares
with an actual
automotive cash balance of $25.2 billion at year-end 2014. Fitch
has previously
stressed the importance of GM maintaining an automotive cash
balance of at least
$20 billion in order to provide a sufficient liquidity cushion
in the event of a
severe downturn. Fitch's own forecasts suggest that even with
the substantial
shareholder returns outlined today, the company has the ability
to maintain a
cash balance above $20 billion over the next two years, even
though total cash
spent on dividends and share repurchases is likely to exceed the
company's
pre-dividend FCF. However, in the event that FCF is weaker than
expected, Fitch
believes GM will adjust its share repurchase activity to avoid
allowing cash to
fall below the $20 billion threshold for an extended period. As
Fitch has noted
in the past, automotive cash falling below the $20 billion level
for a prolonged
period could lead to a negative rating action.
Fitch expects the company to repurchase shares solely using cash
on hand and
FCF, and therefore Fitch does not expect GM's leverage to be
affected by the
program. At year-end 2014, EBITDA leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA)
remained low for its current ratings at 0.8x. Funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage at year-end 2014 was 1x.
Fitch continues to monitor various events stemming from last
year's recalls.
Although it will likely be several years before all of the
lawsuits and
investigations are resolved, nearer term events that Fitch is
following closely
include the final outcome of the company's ignition switch
victim compensation
program and a pending decision by the bankruptcy court on the
pre-petition
status of damages and injuries incurred prior to the 2009
bankruptcy of General
Motors Corporation. Fitch would view a significant number of
victims accepting
awarded compensation as a credit positive, particularly if it
were followed by a
meaningful decline in the number of outstanding lawsuits. At the
same time, a
definitive court ruling that injuries or damages incurred prior
to the 2009
bankruptcy are, in fact, pre-petition claims would also be a
credit positive.
If GM incurs any significant near-term cash costs tied to any
fines, penalties
or settlements related to the recalls, Fitch expects the company
will adjust its
share repurchase activity, if necessary, in order to maintain
its cash at the
target level. If GM were to allow cash to fall below the target
level and
continue repurchasing shares, Fitch could consider a negative
rating action.
GM, along with the other Detroit automakers, will be ramping up
negotiations
with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on a new labor
agreement later this
year. As of the company's 2014 proxy filing, the UAW was the
largest single
holder of GM's common stock, with an 8.7% stake. UAW leadership
previously
commented publicly that it believed the $8 billion shareholder
proposal was too
high and premature, although the union suggested it might
support some cash
returns to shareholders. Based on the union's comments, Fitch
believes the $8
billion proposal would have complicated negotiations with the
union, although it
remains to be seen how the union will respond to the plan laid
out today.
Fitch has previously outlined the following rating sensitivities
that still
apply to GM's ratings:
Positive:
--Increasing the North American EBIT margin to near 10% on a
sustained basis.
--Improving the profitability of the company's European
operations.
--Sustained positive FCF generation, excluding unusual items.
--Increased clarification that the follow-on costs of the
recalls can be managed
while keeping automotive cash liquidity at $20 billion or
higher.
Negative:
--A decline in cash liquidity below $20 billion for a prolonged
period.
--Significant negative developments related to the recalls that
result in a
greater-than-expected cash outflow.
--A sustained period of negative FCF generation.
--A change in financial policy, particularly around maintaining
high liquidity
and low leverage.
--A need to provide extraordinary financial assistance to GMF in
the case of a
liquidity event at the finance subsidiary.
Fitch currently rates GM as follows:
GM
--Long-term IDR 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility rating 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes rating 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.