(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
National Long-Term
Rating on Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.'s (YCB) upcoming
CNY250m senior
unsecured bond at 'AA-(twn)'. The bond has a maturity of three
years and
carries a fixed interest rate of 4.60%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATING
The senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as YCB's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA-(twn)', which reflects the relative vulnerability
of default of
its senior obligations within the national scale for Taiwan. It
is rated in
accordance with Fitch's criteria on ratings senior unsecured
bond instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATING
Any action on YCB's National Long-Term Rating will trigger a
similar move on the
debt rating. This is most likely to come from changes to its
parent Yuanta
Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s (YFHC) ratings, which in turn are
driven by its
fully owned subsidiary, Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.
The other ratings on YCB are unchanged and are as follows:
YCB:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating of 'bb+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
