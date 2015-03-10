(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Times
Property Holdings
Limited's (B+/Stable) USD280m 11.45% senior notes due 2020 a
final rating of
'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior
unsecured
rating because they are regarded as direct and senior unsecured
obligations of
the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the
receipt of documents
conforming to information already received and the final rating
is in line with
the expected rating assigned on 1 March 2015.
Times Property intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to
refinance part
of its existing borrowings and fund its existing and new
property development
projects and for other general corporate purposes. As at 31
December 2014, Times
Property had total outstanding borrowings of CNY10.8bn, of which
CNY1.8bn would
be due within one year, versus CNY2.7bn cash on hand and
CNY2.7bn restricted
bank deposits. The weighted borrowing cost was estimated at
12.8% in 2014.
Times Property is a pure residential property developer
targeting first-time
home-buyers and upgraders in China's Guangdong province. Its
ratings are
supported by its low cost of land bank, its contracted sales
scale, its urban
redevelopment project pipeline in Guangzhou and its improving
capital structure.
The ratings are constrained by its high leverage and its
geographical
concentration in the Guangdong province.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Land Bank Quality: Times Property had a land bank of 9.4m
sqm as at
end-2014. The company's land bank is of good quality as
reflected by its project
locations and low unit costs. In 2014, as much as 70% of the
company's
contracted sales came from Guangzhou and Foshan in Guangdong
province. Fitch
estimated that about half of Times Property's sellable resources
are located in
these two cities, where the end-user demand is the strongest and
most stable in
Guangdong. Given the low land bank cost and the future
acquisition of urban
redevelopment projects, we believe Times Property can maintain a
gross profit
margin of 30%.
Sustainable Land Bank Drives Growth: Times Property is in
negotiations for 20
urban redevelopment projects in Guangzhou that could be
converted to its land
bank in the future. This could enhance its product mix and
profitability, so as
to support its future sales growth. As of June 2014, Times
Property has
converted one urban redevelopment site, while the conversion of
two other sites
is in progress. Fitch believes that Times Property's land bank
can support its
sales performance, as reflected by its 2014 contracted sales of
CNY15.2bn,
compared with CNY11bn in 2013.
Improving Capital Structure: Times Property has been optimising
its capital
structure in 2014 by diversifying funding channels and reducing
effective
borrowing costs. The company repaid some of its trust loans that
have higher
interest costs and issued longer-tenor offshore bonds at lower
rates. It is one
of the most active offshore bond issuers in the 'B' rating
category, issuing
four tranches of US dollar and Chinese yuan bonds in the last
nine months
amounting to USD550m.
Geographical Concentration in Guangdong: Times Property is a
regional property
developer focused on Guangdong with exposure in Guangzhou,
Foshan, Zhuhai,
Zhongshan and Qingyuan. It also has some operations in Changsha
in Hunan
province. The company's geographical concentration and scale
constrain the
ratings. We believe that Times Property will concentrate on
expanding its size
within Guangdong province and is unlikely to expand into other
provinces before
solidifying its position in its home province.
High Leverage During Expansion: Times Property's leverage is
likely to remain at
an above-average level as the company is expanding. However,
given the company's
disciplined land acquisition strategy and its modest growth
target, we believe
that leverage will not reach excessively high levels. We expect
Times Property's
leverage, as measured by net debt divided by adjusted inventory,
to remain at
40%-50% in 2014-2015.
Sufficient Liquidity to Repay Debt: At end 2014, the company had
cash and cash
equivalents of CNY2.7bn and restricted bank deposits of
CNY2.7bn. The company
also has a good track record in accessing the capital market.
Hence, we believe
that Times Property has sufficient liquidity to cover its short
term debt of
CNY1.8bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by 15% per year over 2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 3%
per year for
2015-2017;
- Fitch estimates the gross profit margin at around 30% in
2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually and
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1x
- Annual contracted sales falling below CNY12bn
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
Fitch does not expect further positive rating action until Times
Property
significantly increases its scale and diversifies
geographically.
