(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Axis Bank Ltd.'s (Axis Bank; BBB-/Stable) USD250m senior unsecured notes due May 2020 a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 3 March 2015. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer. They will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations (other than subordinated obligations) of Axis Bank. The notes are issued by Axis Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria. Axis Bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' is driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-', which denotes its standalone creditworthiness. The VR reflects the strength of its franchise, satisfactory asset quality, improved capitalisation and growing profitability. Axis Bank's increased focus on retail customers has helped it to diversify its loan and funding mix, and reduce concentration risks. Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India by asset size and Fitch expects there will be moderate probability of support from the state, if required, as reflected in its Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in Axis Bank's IDR will have an impact on the securities' rating. Axis Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows: Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR 'F3' Viability Rating 'bbb-' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB+' EUR3bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-' USD2.1bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-' For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Pressure on Asset Quality", dated 3 September 2014, full report titled "Axis Bank", dated 31 July 2014, and "Axis Bank Ltd. - Ratings Navigator", dated 12 September 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Axis Bank Ltd. here Axis Bank Ltd. - Ratings Navigator here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.