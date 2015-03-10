(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) Plans by Vietnam's central bank to
consolidate the
nation's banking system, and the introduction of new rules
involving ownership
structure under Circular 36 are likely to benefit the sector,
says Fitch
Ratings. However, implementation may be a challenge, while
long-term structural
problems such as weak asset quality, poor transparency and low
capital buffers
remain.
Consolidation is likely to improve efficiency through better
economies of scale,
and reduce supervisory burden. The central bank State Bank of
Vietnam (SBV)
announced plans in recent months to approve M&A deals among the
country's
lenders in 2015 to reduce the number of banks to between 15 to
17 banks by 2017,
from around 40.
Fitch expects the bulk of the consolidation to be led by the
merging of weak,
smaller banks with large state-owned commercial banks. Absorbing
weaker banks
could heighten asset-quality and execution risks for the larger
state-owned
commercial banks in the near term. That said, Fitch believes the
impact will be
manageable as potential targets remain small relative to their
suitors' total
assets.
In addition, new regulations under Circular 36 (effective 1
February 2015) that
allow banks to hold less than a 5% stake each in a maximum of
two other credit
institutions are likely to help reduce the high level of
inter-bank ownership in
the sector, which overstates capitalisation in the banking
system and raises
corporate governance concerns. Banks with more than a 5% stake
in other credit
institutions will have one year (to 1 February 2016) to divest
their
shareholdings or merge with the relevant entities to comply with
the new
regulations.
Minimum capital requirements under Circular 36 remain unchanged
at 9% for the
total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) - and are unlikely to have a
major impact on
Fitch-rated state-owned and private commercial banks.
Fitch-rated commercial
banks have reported CAR ranging from 12.6% to 14.4% as of June
2014.
More concrete implementation of banking sector reforms, however,
is likely to
remain challenging in Vietnam as highlighted by the slow
progress in state-owned
enterprise (SOE) privatisation, and the multiple delays in
implementing Circular
2 - a set of tighter loan classification rules aimed at
improving asset-quality
transparency.
Consolidation is also unlikely to be a panacea for the nation's
banking-sector
challenges, as Fitch believes high asset-quality risks and low
capital buffers
will continue to weigh on the industry. The agency maintains its
negative
outlook on the Vietnamese banking sector. The large stock of
non-performing
loans (NPLs) accumulated during past periods of excessive growth
will take time
to resolve, even as more supportive macroeconomic conditions may
help ease
incremental asset-quality pressures. The banks' loss-absorption
capacities are
likely to be lower than reported due to the understated NPLs and
that
underscores the sector's capital impairment risks.
