(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Holdings,
Inc.'s (SOMPO) agreement to purchase a 7.8% stake in
France-based reinsurer,
SCOR S.E. (SCOR; Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) A+/Positive)
through its
largest subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa;
IFS A+/Rating Watch Negative) is credit neutral.
The Japanese group agreed to buy the stake from Patinex AG and
plans to increase
its stake in SCOR to 15% by buying shares from other
shareholders, subject to
the required regulatory approvals.
The addition of earnings from SCOR will raise Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa's net income
by around JPY10bn a year from the financial year ending March
2017 (FYE17),
which represents 5% to 10% of the consolidated adjusted earnings
of SOMPO.
In addition, SCOR's strength in life reinsurance, which
accounted for 56% of its
gross total premium written in 2014, will diversify Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa's
premiums, which mainly derive from non-life insurance
businesses.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa will become by far the largest shareholder
in SCOR after
it purchases a 15% stake, but the Japanese company intends to be
a passive
shareholder and not to intervene in SCOR's daily operations.
This is mainly
because it has limited reinsurance expertise and there is no
benefit to directly
controlling SCOR's profitable operations. In Fitch's view,
SOMPO's purchase of
the 15% stake is more of an investment to diversify its earnings
sources to
include the life reinsurance sector, rather than a direct
expansion into more
profitable overseas insurance markets.
The purchase price of around JPY110bn for a 15% stake is
unlikely to weigh on
the SOMPO group's overall credit fundamentals, as it will be
fully cash funded,
partly through the intended sale of domestic equity holdings (of
around
JPY100bn) at Sompo Japan Nipponkoa in FYE15.
The company has used its capital and liquidity buffers to expand
overseas. For
example, it has acquired UK-based insurance and reinsurance
group Canopius in
December 2013.
However, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's global diversification (through
SOMPO) has yet
to reach the level at which Fitch would allow its rating to
exceed Japan's
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating(A+/Rating Watch
Negative).
