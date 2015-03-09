(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) Today's announcement that Gaming and
Leisure
Properties LLC's (GLPI) offered to purchase and lease back
Pinnacle
Entertainment Inc.'s (Pinnacle) assets provides Pinnacle with
another path to
realize value from its assets, according to Fitch Ratings.
In exchange for Pinnacle's assets, GLPI has offered Pinnacle
shares and the
assumption of some of its debt. Previously Pinnacle announced
that it was
pursuing a spin-off of its assets into a separate REIT and would
lease these
assets back from the REIT.
The net effect on Pinnacle's credit in either scenario would be
similar with its
lease adjusted leverage being in the mid-to-high 6x range under
either scenario.
The GLPI scenario would result in the adjusted leverage being
closer to the
lower end of that range. The adjusted leverage under both
scenarios is higher
relative to Fitch's forecast of adjusted leverage declining to
low 6x range by
year-end 2015 if assets were to stay in place.
Fitch also estimates that under either asset transfer scenario
Pinnacle's
run-rate FCF would be around 5% of revenues, which provides only
a modest buffer
against potential operating declines. Under a status quo
scenario run-rate FCF
will be closer to 10% of revenues.
Fitch revised Pinnacle's Outlook to Negative from Stable on Nov.
7, 2014 with
the revision taking into account the announced REIT spin-off as
well as the weak
operating fundamentals for regional gaming. In Fitch's view, a
long-term lease
payment to either a new REIT or to GLPI as well as an obligation
to pay
maintenance capex would increase Pinnacle's fixed cost
structure. This is
especially problematic given Fitch's negative long-term view on
regional gaming.
Pinnacle's debt has asset sale covenants, which will likely
require the company
to refinance its debt as part of any asset sale or spin-off.
For more on Fitch's views on regional gaming and gaming REITS
see 'A Choppy Year
for Gaming (Fitch's Views on Gaming in 2015)' dated Feb. 26,
2015. Fitch also
discussed regional gaming secular trends at greater length in
'U.S. Regional
Gaming: Long-Term Headwinds Abound (A Study of Secular Trends in
U.S. Regional
Gaming)', dated July 21, 2014.
Fitch currently rates Pinnacle as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'B+'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR3';
--Subordinated notes 'B-/RR6'.
