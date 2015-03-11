(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
and corresponding issue-level ratings of Molson Coors Brewing
Company (Molson
Coors) and its related entities at 'BBB' and 'BBB/F2'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this
release. Molson Coors had approximately $3.2 billion of total
debt at the end of
2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Market Position
Molson Coors' ratings are supported by its well-known respected
brands and
strong-to-competitive market share positions in primarily large
profitable
mature beer markets. Molson Coors brands are some of the most
recognizable and
valuable in the world. Molson Coors has the second leading
market share in the
U.S. (through its MillerCoors LLC joint venture ) with Coors
Light and
Miller Lite, respectively the number 2 and number 4 best-selling
brands. In
Canada, Molson Coors has the number 2 and number 3 brands -
Coors Light and
Molson Canadian - and the number 1 brand in the U.K., Carling.
In Central
Europe, the company has top-three market share positions across
the regions
where Molson Coors operates.
Molson Coors also has increasing exposure to the faster growing
craft beer and
above-premium portfolio in its developed markets. Molson Coors'
craft segment,
while still relatively small compared to their overall beer
portfolio, is an
important and growing offset to the declines experienced within
its premium and
value brands. Demand for mainstream lager beer in the U.S.,
despite the
continuation of the economic recovery, could remain under
pressure as the
millennial generation shifts preferences into spirits and wine.
The MillerCoors
above-premium portfolio grew high single digits in 2014 and
includes Blue Moon,
the largest craft beer brand in the U.S.
Molson Coors' market share gives the firm appropriate scale to
better leverage
fixed costs and take advantage of on-going cost efficiencies
that provide
substantial flexibility for brand reinvestment to bolster their
competitive
position, although profitability is less than peers. Molson
Coors remains at a
structural disadvantage in the U.S. relative to the greater
scale of Anheuser
Busch InBev NV/SA. The MillerCoors current JV ownership
structure limits
additional meaningful synergy opportunities in the areas of
procurement, supply
chain, distribution and back office.
Challenging Operating Environment:
Molson Coors' ratings further consider the difficult and soft
global operating
environment illustrated by slight declines in beer volumes in
the company's key
markets of the U.S., Canada and Europe. The volume declines are
driven by
competitive pressures including the shift in consumer
preferences, lackluster
economic conditions, termination of certain JVs, and weak
consumer spending.
Molson Coors' sales to retailers (STRs) of beer in 2014 declined
2.5% and 4.7%
in the U.S. and Canada, respectively. Europe sales volume
decreased 0.3% in
2014, as demand and effects from flooding were partially offset
by improved
performance in the U.K., as well as several Central European
regions.
MillerCoors JV Performance
Equity income in MillerCoors increased 4.3% to $562 million
driven by pricing,
mix and cost reduction. MillerCoors generated cost savings of
approximately $143
million along with a 2.8% increase in domestic net revenue per
barrel. The cost
savings and price increases helped to offset the volume declines
across
MillerCoors' premium light, premium, and value portfolios. This
included a low
single-digit decrease in the largest segment in the U.S.,
premium light, which
is an improvement from the mid-single-digit decline in 2013.
The premium light segment has been negatively affected by
unemployment rates for
young, lower income men that have not been reemployed as the
economy recovers.
The lack of a long-term recovery for this key demographic
segment is leading to
headwinds as GDP, consumer sentiment and unemployment levels
return to
normalized levels. Overall, volumes in the U.S. beer industry
have declined in
five of the six past years. Growth in top-line revenue will
focus on innovation,
above-premium share and repositioned core brands.
Good Liquidity, FCF Headwinds for 2015
In addition to $625 million in cash at the end of 2014 that is
primarily held
offshore, Molson Coors has a $750 million five-year
multicurrency credit
facility that expires in 2019. The credit facility supports the
company's $750
million commercial paper (CP) program. Molson Coors did not have
any CP
borrowings at year-end. Molson Coors' maturities during the next
three years are
CAD900 million unsecured notes due in 2015 and $730 million due
in 2017
including CAD500 unsecured notes and $300 million unsecured
notes. Fitch expects
Molson Coors to target longer-term cash balances in the range of
$250 million to
$300 million.
FCF (calculated as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures,
pension contributions and dividends) for 2014 was substantially
ahead of Fitch's
expectations of $735 million, driven by several factors
including the timing of
working capital payments. FCF expectations for 2015 are for less
than $50
million due to pension plan contributions of $260 million-$270
million,
increased capital investment, higher cash taxes, and foreign
exchange pressure.
Fitch views Molson Coors longer-term normalized FCF generation
to be at least
$350 million.
Molson Coors has changed its capital allocation focus by
targeting increased
shareholder distributions, since the company has reduced
leverage to pre-StarBev
levels. For 2012 and 2013, Molson Coors did not increase the
dividend or
repurchase any shares. Since 2013, Molson Coors has increased
its annual
dividend by 28% to $1.64 per share which represents a dividend
payout of 21% of
2014 underlying EBITDA, within management guidance of 18% to
22%. In 2015,
Molson Coors announced a four-year $1 billion share repurchase
program that will
be weighted toward the back half of the period as free cash
generation
increases.
Improved Credit Metrics, Deleveraging Complete
Fitch includes the equity income from MillerCoors within its
calculated credit
measures, since Molson Coors has a significant stake in the JV
with 42%
ownership and 50% voting control, and cash distributions from
MillerCoors are
regular and roughly equal Molson Coors' equity income in any
period. For the
year ended 2014, Molson Coors leverage (total debt-to-operating
EBITDA plus
equity income of $562 million) was 2.3x, modestly ahead of 2014
expectations of
2.4x-2.5x. EBITDA-to-interest was 9.2x. This compares to
leverage of 3.8x and
EBITDA-to-interest of 6.2x at the end of 2012. Fitch does not
expect any further
debt reduction as Molson Coors has reduced total debt by $1.5
billion during the
past two years with leverage within Molson Coors' targeted
range.
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage improved to 2.5x
at the end of
2014 compared with 4.4x in 2012. Given the previously mentioned
FCF headwinds
for 2015, Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage will weaken to the
mid-to-high-3x
range by year-end before strengthening to less than 3x in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--FCF of less than $50 million (including pension contribution
and dividend) in
2015 due to a material increase in cash taxes, foreign exchange
headwinds of
approximately $75 million and expected pension plan
contributions of $260
million-$270 million;
--The forecast does not assume any further debt reduction;
--FFO adjusted leverage will increase to 3.7x (including UK
pension
contribution) before decreasing back below 3x in 2016;
--Cash levels will reduce over the long term to $250
million-$300 million with
the focus on the PACC model.
--EBITDA margins will remain stable at current levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Sustained FFO adjusted gross leverage under 3x;
--Demonstrated ability to sustain FCF margin above 5%, adjusted
for MillerCoors;
--FFO margin in the 13% range adjusted for MillerCoors;
--EBITDAR margin sustained in the low 20% range adjusted for
MillerCoors;
--Relatively stable volume and pricing trends for their brands
in their largest
markets, the U.S., UK and Canada, driven by key flagship brands
with growing
contributions from above-premium brands.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Increased debt and leverage such that FFO adjusted leverage is
maintained
above 4x for an extended period;
--While not anticipated, pressure could also be placed on the
ratings through
sustained material declines in EBITDA due to volume and/or
margin contraction;
--The inability to offset volume declines with price increases
due to heightened
competition;
--A large debt-funded acquisition of the remaining 58% stake in
the MillerCoors
joint venture. Fitch views a potential MillerCoors acquisition
as event risk;
--A change in financial policy that would result in debt-funded
shareholder
returns through share repurchases and increased dividends.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F2';
--Bank credit facility rating at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'.
Molson Coors Capital Finance ULC
--Senior guaranteed unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Molson Coors International LP
--Senior guaranteed unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Molson Coors European Finance Company
--Guaranteed Bank credit facility Term Loan B-C rating at 'BBB'.
