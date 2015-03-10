(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings of
Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (FAMSA):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+';
--Local currency IDR at 'B+';
--Long-term national scale rating at 'BBB(mex)';
--Short-term national scale rating at 'F3(mex)';
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2020 at 'B+/RR4';
--MXN1 billion Certificados Bursatiles issuance due 2016 at
'BBB(mex)';
--MXN1 billion short-term Certificados Bursatiles programs at
'F3(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
FAMSA's ratings reflect its market position in the Mexican
retail sector,
geographic and product diversification, broadly stable operating
cash flow
generation by the retail operation, as well as an expectation of
a gradual
improvement in leverage. On the other hand, the ratings are
constrained by
historically low growth in retail sales and a linkage with its
banking
subsidiary, Banco Ahorro Famsa (Banco Famsa; or BAF), rated
'BBB(mex)'/Stable
Outlook). The 'RR4' rating reflects average recovery prospects
in case of
default between 30% and 50% of principal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Performance in Mexican Retail Sales:
Recently, notwithstanding the weak consumer confidence and
expenditure during
2014, Famsa showed basically stable revenues, with a 1.2% drop
in consolidated
revenues in 2014. EBITDA margins fell 87 basis points, partly
due to SG&A
increases. Going forward, the firm is trying to capitalize on
4Q'13's
acquisition of Montemex, to broaden not just its financial
services offer, but
its geographic footprint within Mexico. Montemex's addition will
help with some
cross-selling opportunities for merchandise through catalog and
limited-variety
displays in Montemex's locations. FAMSA competes directly with
larger Mexican
retail chains such as Coppel and Elektra, which also target the
low-income
segment of the population.
Banco Famsa Undergoing Operational Consolidation:
FAMSA's financial division, Banco Famsa (about 45% of FAMSA's
total assets), has
good brand equity and competitive position in consumer finance,
mainly in
northeastern Mexico. Its financial performance is constrained by
its high
loan-impairment charges; however, BAF is addressing it and still
shows a
reasonable capital adequacy. In addition, BAF continues to
operate with a lower
cost of funding from a diversified and growing base of customer
deposits. BAF
also shows organic growth of its loan portfolio, although
customers' sensitivity
to a weak economic environment continues to be a limiting
factor.
Manageable Increase in NPLs:
The increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) for Banco Famsa in
2014 was mostly
driven by loan accounting changes, and to a lesser degree, by
the economic
environment and operational concerns. Starting July 2013, loans
originated by
Promobien, a payroll lender which is also a subsidiary of FAMSA,
were no longer
accounted for as part of the loan portfolio, but as collection
rights. This
caused current loans to decrease far more than NPLs and thus
resulted in an
increase in the NPL ratio. This ratio, as of December 2014 and
including
collection rights, was 14.2%, lower than the 15.1% of a year
before. Excluding
collection rights and as reported by the CNBV banking authority,
the percentages
are 17.9% and 16.8% for 2014 and 2013.
USA Operations EBITDA-Positive:
Currently, fiscal year end (FYE) 2014 EBITDA for the U.S.
operations is MXN88
million, an increase compared to MXN55 million in 2013.
Furthermore, the U.S.
operation has seen its first same store sales increase in the
last five years,
which can be attributed to stronger consumer confidence among
U.S. consumers,
including the subsectors served by Famsa USA in Texas and
Illinois. The company
is planning on growing the U.S. operation modestly, with just
one store opening
in 2015.
Leverage Expected to Gradually Decrease:
Fitch expects debt-to-EBITDA (excluding bank deposits) to
steadily decline in
the short- to medium-term from current levels. Consolidated
leverage has
increased due to bank capitalization efforts and to finance
working capital.
Debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA for 2014 (excluding bank
deposits) are at
5x and 3.9x, respectively. Including bank deposits, these ratios
are 14.5x and
13.4x for 2014. In December 2014, the company carried out a
recapitalization for
MXN1.5 billion, of which MXN850 million was used for debt
reduction. This
compensated for an increase in USD-denominated debt due to the
Mexican peso's
devaluation against the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, FAMSA has not
declared
dividends for the last few years and has a limited share
repurchase program for
up to MXN300 million.
Liquidity Should Be Adequate:
For year-end 2014, FAMSA's debt amounted to MXN7.8 billion and
bank deposits
totaled MXN14.8 billion. FAMSA's debt is comprised of senior
notes, national
short- and long-term issuances and bank loans. Short-term debt
as of Dec. 31,
2014 was about MXN3.1 billion (pro forma short-term debt after
January 2015's
commercial paper issuance of MXN2.7 billion), with
non-restricted cash holdings
of about MXN1.7 billion, so some refinancing risk could persist.
Pro forma
short-term debt is 93% denominated in pesos and it is mostly
made up of
short-term Cebures programs and bank loans and is primarily used
to finance
working capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
-- Consolidated debt (excluding bank deposits) to be around
MXN8.5 billion in
the medium term.
-- BAF to continue facing pressure on capital adequacy and
operational metrics.
-- If necessary, FAMSA will continue to support Banco Famsa.
-- Consolidated EBITDAR to be around MXN2.5 billion in the
medium term.
-- EBITDA from the U.S. division to be neutral-to-positive.
-- Non-restricted cash balance will be above MXN1 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Credit quality could be negatively affected by deterioration in
BAF's
creditworthiness beyond FAMSA's ability to lend support, by
consolidated
leverage (excluding bank deposits) consistently above 5.5x, by
lower EBITDA
generation by FAMSA USA that results in higher leverage levels,
as well as by
deterioration in the quality of the loan portfolio.
Conversely, creditworthiness would benefit from increased EBITDA
generation due
to improving margins and/or organic growth in sales that
consistently
outperforms the industry, as well as from lower debt levels
resulting from less
use of credit lines, factoring, and other short-term debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Miguel Guzman-Betancourt
Associate Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52 81 8399-9100
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny da Silva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' - May. 28, 2014;
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' - Oct. 30, 2013;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers' -
Nov. 18, 2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.