(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA
Art Versicherung
and AXA Art Insurance 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA-' IFS ratings reflect Fitch's view of AXA Art
Versicherung's Core
strategic status to AXA Konzern, notably supported by a profit
and loss sharing
agreement and intra-group reinsurance agreements. AXA Art
Versicherung is a
fully owned subsidiary of AXA Konzern, which itself is the top
holding company
of all AXA subsidiaries in Germany, 100% owned by AXA SA (IDR:
A). The UK-based
AXA Art Insurance is viewed by Fitch as a Core insurance
subsidiary of AXA Art
Versicherung and as such has been assigned the same rating.
The AXA Art business division is the group's dedicated unit for
art insurance.
Its strategy is fully aligned with group ambitions. Fitch
expects the AXA group
to provide additional financial support to the company, in case
of need. Fitch
does not expect the group to divest AXA Art Versicherung in the
foreseeable
future.
AXA Art Versicherung, domiciled in Germany, is a leading
European insurer
underwriting art insurance risks. It operates worldwide via
branches and
subsidiaries. In 2013, gross written premiums were EUR150m.
Fitch views the
company as being both profitable (reflected in its 89% average
net combined
ratio over the past three years) and strongly capitalised (406%
of the
regulatory capital requirement at end-2013).
The investment policy is highly conservative, mostly focusing on
highly rated
fixed income instruments and cash. In addition, AXA Art
Versicherung has no
financial debt on its balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA Art Versicherung
and AXA Art
Insurance include a downgrade of the AXA group rating or a
change in their
strategic position within the AXA group.
An upgrade of the AXA group rating could lead to an upgrade of
AXA Art
Versicherung and AXA Art Insurance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
