(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Chinese
central government's
move to allow local governments to convert maturing bonds to
municipal or
provincial bonds with lower rates, and the granting of a new
quota for local
authorities to issue debt directly will mitigate the immediate
risks related to
their heavy debt burdens.
China's Ministry of Finance on 8 March 2015 gave approval to
allow local
governments to convert some of their maturing bonds with high
borrowing costs to
municipal or provincial bonds, which tend to have lower costs.
The amount of
debt that will be swapped is CNY1trn. Fitch expects the amount
to increase in
the near to medium term as the list of cities and provinces
allowed to issue
municipal bonds directly expands from the current 10.
Fitch expects the debt swap to lower the financing costs for
local governments
and extend their debt maturities, which will significantly
reduce their
liquidity risks. While the measure reduces immediate risks
around the
refinancing of the debt falling due in 2015, the impact on
longer-term
sustainability remains to be addressed. If the refinancing
succeeds in achieving
a materially lower cost of funding then local governments'
overall financial
profiles could be strengthened. The new measure will also
introduce more
oversight, transparency and discipline over debt issuance by
local governments.
Fitch notes that scale of local government indebtedness remains
to be fully
acknowledged.
The main beneficiaries of the debt swap are likely to be local
government
financing vehicles (LGFV), which have been used to skirt the ban
on local
governments issuing debt directly. Fitch expects the finance
ministry to
allocate the initial CNY1trn swap amount to regions where debt
ratios are above
the national average and pose risks to the broader economy. The
swap from LGFV
debt to municipal or provincial debt will also make it clearer
who has ultimate
responsibility for the debt. However, it remains unclear to
what extent the new
debt will carry an explicit or implicit sovereign guarantee.
The debt swap is part of the "close the back door, open the
front door" approach
that China's finance ministry has adopted. The "back door" is
debt accumulated
by local governments while the "front door" refers to new debt
quotas granted to
local governments. This year's quota, according to the Draft
General Budget 2015
released on 5 March 2015, is CNY600bn. The quotas will
encourage local
governments to bring some of the debt held at LGFVs into their
annual budgets
and shift responsibility of servicing the debt to the local
governments.
