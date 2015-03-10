(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
assigned to the
auction preferred shares (APS) issued by Franklin Limited
Duration Income Trust
(NYSE AMEX: FTF) and the senior notes issued by Franklin
Universal Trust (NYSE
AMEX: FT), two multi strategy closed-end funds managed by
Franklin Advisers,
Inc. (Franklin):
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust:
--Series M, 1200 shares outstanding, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000
per share, affirmed at 'AAA';
--Series W, 1200 shares outstanding, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000
per share, affirmed at 'AAA';
--Series F, 1200 shares outstanding, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000
per share, affirmed at 'AAA'.
Franklin Universal Trust:
--$60,000,000 of 2.87% senior notes, due Aug. 28, 2018, affirmed
at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the APS (FTF) and senior
notes (FT) by
the underlying portfolios of assets;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds'
operations;
--The capabilities of Franklin as investment advisor.
LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2015, FTF's total assets were approximately $560
million and
total leverage consisted of $90 million of rated APS and $90
million of mortgage
dollar rolls, or 32% of total assets.
As of Jan. 31, 2015, FT's total assets were approximately $263
million and total
leverage consisted of $60 million of rated senior notes, or 23%
of total assets.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the rating affirmations, the funds' asset
coverage ratios, as
calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net
overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined
in Fitch's
applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the
minimum asset coverage
amount deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. These tests serve
as minimum
asset coverage covenants required by the funds' governing
documents.
Additionally, the FTF's asset coverage ratio for preferred
shares, as calculated
in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940
Act), was in
excess of 200%, which is also the minimum asset coverage
required by the fund's
governing documents. FT's asset coverage ratio for the notes, as
calculated in
accordance with the 1940 Act, was in excess of 300%, which is
the minimum asset
coverage required the fund's governing documents.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the funds' asset coverage tests decline below their
minimum threshold
amounts (as tested on the last business day of each month), the
fund manager is
then expected to cure any breaches by altering the composition
of the portfolio
toward assets with lower discount factors (for Fitch OC Tests
breaches), or by
reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for both the Fitch OC
Tests and the
1940 Act test breaches) within a pre-specified time period.
FUND PROFILES
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified,
closed-end management
investment company, registered under the 1940 Act, as amended,
that commenced
investment operations in August 2003. The fund's primary
investment objective is
to seek high current income. The fund's secondary investment
objective is to
seek capital appreciation to the extent it is possible and is
consistent with
the fund's primary objective.
At the time of the rating affirmations, the portfolio was
comprised of 36%
corporate bonds, 34% leveraged loans, 22% U.S. government agency
securities, and
7% structured finance securities. A small portion, representing
approximately 1%
of net assets, was invested in short-term emerging market
sovereign securities.
The structured finance portion of the portfolio consisted
primarily of senior
collateralized loan obligation securities and senior commercial
mortgage-backed
securities.
Franklin Universal Trust is a diversified, closed-end management
investment
company, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as
amended, that
commenced investment operations in September 1988. The fund's
primary investment
objective is high current income consistent with preservation of
capital. The
fund's secondary investment objective is growth of income
through dividend
increases and capital appreciation.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests primarily in two
asset classes:
high yield bonds and utility stocks. The fund also invests to a
lesser extent in
foreign equity securities and sovereign debt, in each case U.S.
dollar
denominated. At the time of the rating affirmation, the
portfolio was comprised
of 63% high yield corporate securities, 35% common equity
securities, and 2%
cash and short-term investments.
FUNDS ADVISOR
Franklin Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Franklin Resources,
Inc. (NYSE: BEN)
acts as the investment adviser to the fund. As of Jan. 31, 2015,
Franklin
Resources, Inc. managed approximately $872 billion in assets.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The assigned rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
leverage
composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the
funds. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating
driver could cause
the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines
applicable to debt
and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review
the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Russ Thomas
Director
+1-312-368-3189
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gwen Fink-Stone, JD
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9128
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
