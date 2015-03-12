(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the deterioration
in the asset
quality of Thai banks' automotive hire-purchase loans is likely
to bottom out in
1H15, with the performance of banks dependent on this asset
class likely to
stabilise.
The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to total auto loans in
the banking
system rose to 2.5% in 2014 from 2.0% in 2013, while special
mention loans,
which are delinquencies that are not yet classified as NPLs,
rose to 8.3% of
total loans from 7.7%. The weaker asset quality was tied to the
extremely high
growth in auto loans - following tax incentives to encourage car
purchases - of
22% in 2011 and 39% in 2012. That period of excessive growth,
coupled with weak
economic conditions, led to gradually increasing default rates
as well as
falling second-hand car prices. The performance of banks reliant
on
hire-purchase loans suffered as a result.
However, further downside is limited. The default risk on
hire-purchase lending
is usually highest during the first 24 months of the loan, and
auto loans have
grown at a much slower 8.4% in 2013 and decreased by 3.4% in
2014. Furthermore,
most banks have tightened their underwriting standards over the
past year, which
is evident in their lower loan-to-value ratios and adjustments
on their
automobile price references (for vehicle pledging). Improved
economic growth in
2015 (Fitch forecasts growth of 4.0%, compared to 0.7% in 2014)
will also
underpin auto-loan asset quality.
However, some risks do remain. Consumer leverage is high, with
Thailand's ratio
of household debt to GDP at 85% as of September 2014, while a
slower-than-expected economic recovery could impact the
debt-servicing ability
of some of the banks' customers. Also, subdued farm income as a
result of lower
prices for agricultural products could put pressure on consumer
incomes.
Nevertheless, in the event of another economic downturn, the
large banks reliant
on the hire-purchase business would be more resilient because of
their more
diverse loan portfolios, larger profit bases and higher
capitalisation, which
would enable them to more easily absorb losses on repossessed
cars. However, a
severe and prolonged economic downturn could pressure ratings.
As of end-December 2014, the proportion of hire-purchase loans
to total lending
for Thailand's commercial banks is as follows:
- Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited: 67%
- TISCO Bank Public Company Limited: 64%
- Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (A+(tha)/Stable): 56%
-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company
Limited
(AAA(tha)/Stable): 30%
- Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (A-/AAA(tha)/Stable):
24%
- Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
(BBB+/AA(tha)/Stable); 9%.
