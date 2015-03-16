(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Thai life insurers' strong capitalisations support their growth potential, which will continue to catch the eye of foreign players, while non-life insurers' solid capital positions will help buffer against risks. The Thai life insurance industry is dominated by a few established players who have solid franchises and strong distribution capability. Capitalisation and earnings remain solid and supportive of future growth. The non-life insurance industry is fragmented, with 63 companies involved, though some consolidation is likely in the medium term in response to stronger regulation. The industry has maintained healthy profitability and appears to have fully recovered from the devastating flood in 2011. In addition, the segment's solid capital position provides some buffer to future potential risks. The "Thailand Insurance Market Dashboard 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Thailand Insurance Market Dashboard 2015 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.