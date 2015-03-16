(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Thai
life insurers' strong capitalisations support their growth
potential, which will
continue to catch the eye of foreign players, while non-life
insurers' solid
capital positions will help buffer against risks.
The Thai life insurance industry is dominated by a few
established players who
have solid franchises and strong distribution capability.
Capitalisation and
earnings remain solid and supportive of future growth.
The non-life insurance industry is fragmented, with 63 companies
involved,
though some consolidation is likely in the medium term in
response to stronger
regulation. The industry has maintained healthy profitability
and appears to
have fully recovered from the devastating flood in 2011. In
addition, the
segment's solid capital position provides some buffer to future
potential risks.
The "Thailand Insurance Market Dashboard 2015" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Thailand Insurance
Market Dashboard
2015
here
