(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Sumber
Alfaria Trijaya Tbk's (Alfamart) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(idn)' with
Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has also affirmed
Alfamart's
IDR1trn bonds due in 2017 and IDR2trn bond program at
'AA-(idn)'.
The bonds and bond programme are rated at the same level as
Alfamart's National
Long-Term rating of 'AA-(idn)' as they constitute direct,
unconditional, and
senior unsecured obligations of the company. The rating assigned
to the bond
programme is no assurance that bonds issued under the programme
will be assigned
a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue will
be the same as
that of the programme.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Consumer Sentiment Impacted 2014: Activities related to the
national
elections typically contribute to higher sales per day; however,
this did not
eventuate in 2014. Weaker consumer sentiment and more intense
competition
contributed to slower same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around
6% in 2014
compared with a historical average of around 9%. Weak consumer
sentiment was to
a large extent driven by higher inflation and a fuel subsidy cut
towards the end
of 2014. Despite this, Alfamart's 2014 financial metrics were
within our rating
guidelines, although its leverage was slightly above than our
initial
expectations. Consumer sentiment has since recovered, with
inflation easing and
interest rates falling slightly.
Market Leader: With over 10,000 stores in the portfolio,
Alfamart controls about
50% of Indonesia's convenience store market through multiple
brands: Alfamart,
Alfamidi, and Lawson. Alfamart is therefore able to achieve
economies of scale
across its distribution centres while its market leadership
provides it with
buying power. Although both Alfamart and its major competitor
Indomaret have
expanded rapidly in the past years and convenience store density
has increased,
we believe there is still ample room for growth of modern
grocery stores in the
Greater Jakarta region and areas outside Java. Indonesia's large
population and
rising middleclass, and the low penetration of modern grocery
stores will
support growth in the sector.
High Fixed-Cost Structure: Alfamart's strategy of renting
property for all its
stores and the upward trends in minimum wage and utilities
tariffs limits the
company's financial flexibility. However, grocery retailing is a
scalable
business and therefore Alfamart's large scale and market
leadership, its
efficient working capital management and the stability of the
grocery retail
business are key mitigants. Fitch expects Alfamart's financial
metrics to remain
comfortable in the next 12-18 months even as it continues to
increase the number
of stores, with funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of
below 3x and fixed
charge cover of above 2.5x.
Strong Store Growth: The company's quick expansion is set to
continue through
2015-2016. At the same time, it is looking to diversify its
business
geographically by entering new markets. Alfamart will face
challenges in these
new markets, in the form of strong competition and differing
formats and product
offerings. In addition, the company's Lawson unit continues to
be cash negative.
However Fitch believes the company's experience under comparable
conditions and
its strategy of shutting non-performing stores in a timely
manner mitigates the
risks. Alfamart has managed to keep its financial metrics at
comfortable levels
despite its rapid expansion over the past few years.
Cash Flows Stability: Alfamart's top-selling products are
fast-moving consumer
goods, demand for which is resilient, especially in Indonesia
where the middle
class is growing. We expect Alfamart to be able to maintain
growth in overall
same-store sales despite what is likely to be a period of slower
economic growth
compared with the average of the past 10 years. Consumers
switching from
traditional stores to modern convenience stores that have a
wider range of
products and services will also help to drive Alfamart's growth
and its plans to
expand into islands outside of Java.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Addition of 750 new Alfamart stores owned by the company in
2015 (2014: 888)
- Same-store sales growth of about 5% in 2015 and 6% in 2016
(2014: 6%)
- No significant expansion for Lawson or investment in the
Philippines
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage at more than 3.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover at less than 2.5x on a sustained basis
Positive rating action is not expected over the medium term, due
to Alfamart's
debt funded capex commitments.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
