(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cableuropa
S.A.'s
(Cableuropa) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn Cableuropa's IDR as it is no
longer
considered by the agency as analytically meaningful following
the repayment of
all outstanding debt by the company. The repayment follows the
acquisition of
Grupo Corporativo Ono, S.A. (Cableuropa's ultimate holding
company) by Vodafone
in March 2014. A full list of withdrawn ratings is at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Following Vodafone's acquisition of Ono, Fitch rated Cableuropa
using a top-down
approach in line with Fitch's methodology on parent-subsidiary
linkage. Given
the strong operational and strategic ties between the two
companies and in the
absence of a parent company guarantee by Vodafone of
Cableuropa's existing debt,
Cableuropa was rated one notch lower than its parent at 'BBB'.
Vodafone Tender Offer
Vodafone launched a tender offer to repurchase all the listed
notes of Nara
Cable Funding Limited and of Ono Finance II plc on 30 July 2014.
The issuers are
standalone entities that issued the notes to provide loans to
Cableuropa. The
tender offer was completed on 1 December 2014 when all remaining
outstanding
notes were redeemed and cancelled, along with the repayment of
all bank debt.
The following ratings have been withdrawn:
Cableuropa:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Senior secured bank facility: 'BBB'
ONO Finance II plc
Unsecured notes: 'BBB-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
