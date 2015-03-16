(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the high level of
competition in
the Thai securities industry will put more pressure on the
profitability of the
small and mid-sized companies, which could lead to consolidation
in the industry
in the medium term.
The Thai securities industry is fragmented and competition is
rising. There are
now 34 securities companies in Thailand, after the entry of
several new
companies in the last few years due to the low barriers to
entry. The top 10
companies control about 53% of the market for traded securities
by volume.
The more intense competition was evident in the deterioration of
the 2014
financial statements of Thai securities companies that are
listed, which account
for 38% of the market. This is in line with the slide in average
daily trading
volumes in the stock market to THB45bn in 2014 from THB50bn in
2013. Return on
equity dropped to 13.1% from 15.8% in 2013, while leverage
increased with the
ratio of equity to assets falling to 52.7% from 58.3%.
The greater competition in the securities sector will continue
to put pressure
on profitability. The average brokerage commission rate has been
on a downward
trend since the Thai Stock Exchange Commission started to
liberalise rates in
2010 - the average rate dropped to 14 bp in 1H14 from 18 bp in
2010. Earnings
are vulnerable to fluctuating stock market conditions and
sentiment, and could
be increasingly volatile during what is likely to be a weaker
operating
environment in Thailand in 2015.
The narrower margins could result in small and mid-sized
securities companies
merging or being acquired by larger ones over the medium term as
they try to
enhance market franchise and scale. However, securities
companies with strong
partnerships or shareholding links with banks should see their
market shares
supported by client referrals and cross-selling.
Fitch currently rates seven securities companies in Thailand.
The ratings on
Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
(AA(tha)/Negative),
SCB Securities Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable), Kasikorn
Securities Public
Company Limited (AA-(tha)/Stable), CIMB Securities (Thailand)
Co., Ltd.
(AA-(tha)/Stable) and Capital Nomura Securities Public Company
Limited
(AA-(tha)/Stable) are driven by institutional support factors,
which are
unlikely to change in the medium term.
Fitch expects the ratings on the remaining two standalone
companies - Asia Plus
Securities Public Company Limited (A-(tha)/Stable) and Phatra
Securities Public
Company Limited (A-(tha)/Stable) - to be resilient to the
downside risk factors
due to their sound domestic franchise and satisfactory financial
performance.
Nevertheless, a severe worsening of operating conditions, such
as a sustained
decline in stock market volumes, could result in a negative
rating action on all
their ratings.
Contact:
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.