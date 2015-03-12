(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Play Finance
2 S.A.'s
EUR125m tap issue of its 5.25% coupon senior secured notes
maturing 2019 an
expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. Fitch has also affirmed P4 Sp.
z.o.o.'s (P4 or
Play) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
The rating action reflects Fitch's expectation that the proposed
issuance will
be used to help fund upcoming spectrum acquisition. Fitch views
Play as
encompassing a strong operating profile, measured approach to
incremental market
share gains, strong margin and cash flow expansion combined with
a relatively
high degree of financial leverage. Play closed 2014 with funds
from operations
(FFO) net leverage of 4.1x. The current spectrum auctions are
likely to
interrupt a trend of the company continuing to deleverage in
2015, although
Fitch expects deleveraging to resume from 2016. In addition, the
company has
headroom versus the downgrade guideline of 5.0x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
2014 Performance
Play increased revenues by 21% and EBITDA by 52% improving the
EBITDA margin by
5.4 percentage points to 24.4% in 2014. The company added 1.5
million net
customer additions, of which 1.04 million were contract
subscribers, taking 51%
of mobile number ports in the year. Margin expansion was
slightly lower than
expected by Fitch, due to management's decision to reinvest cash
flow beyond a
given target into market growth. FFO net leverage of 4.1x was
marginally outside
the agency's base case forecast of 4.0x but comfortably within
the 5.0x
downgrade guideline. Fitch considers performance solid, with
management
delivering strong operational performance without compromising
the market by
provoking price war or providing an unduly disruptive influence.
Top-line Growth, Margin Expansion
Fitch continues to expect solid, albeit slower top-line growth
with our base
case assuming revenue growth in mid-to-high single digits and an
EBITDA margin
which is likely to expand by a further 1.5 to 2.0 percentage
points in 2015. The
company's consistent leadership in the share of contract mobile
ports acquired
has been key to its success. Play, followed by Orange, has shown
consistent
leadership in this regard, mostly at the expense of T-Mobile.
Risks remain that
T-Mobile or the market generally responds more aggressively to
Play's progress
or that fixed-mobile bundles become more important to the Polish
consumer. Fitch
does not view the latter risk as high at present.
Cash Flow Performance Verses Leverage
Play exhibits strong free flow performance for its rating, with
its capital
structure ultimately determining its ratings. Its free cash flow
margin
(pre-dividend free cash flow to sales) was 7.6% in 2014, and is
expected by
Fitch to remain at a similar level in 2015, which is consistent
with higher
ratings. An FFO margin in the mid-high teens is consistent with
a 'BB' rating.
FFO net leverage is expected to remain at around 4.1x or to rise
moderately in
2015 depending on the outcome and absolute cash costs of the
spectrum auctions.
This metric, along with relatively weak fixed charge coverage -
forecast at 2.6x
in 2015 - anchor the rating at 'B+' at present. Fitch would
expect the latter
metric to be closer to 3.0x to be viewed in line with a higher
rating.
Infrastructure Strategy
Play employs a hybrid-infrastructure / national roaming approach
to its network.
The company carries almost all data traffic over its own network
and with LTE
(fourth-generation data technology) built out to 73% of the
population and with
limited plans to increase this depth of coverage. For voice and
data traffic
outside its own coverage area, it relies on national roaming
agreements. Its
main agreement is with T-Mobile and is in place to 2020 and
includes national
roaming on LTE technology. This strategy allows the company to
invest
significantly less on capex than its competitors, although it
leaves it exposed
to the risk of needing to invest more heavily in the future
should the
availability of roaming capacity become constrained (with
roaming contracts
being agreed on purely commercial terms). However, Fitch does
not view this risk
as high at present.
Spectrum Importance
In Fitch's view, the company's hybrid approach to infrastructure
partly
underlines a need to maintain spectrum parity with its larger
MNO competitors.
While the company is believed to have plenty of capacity for its
current needs,
Fitch believes its roaming partners could seek to exploit a
situation where Play
was considered to have spectrum limitations in future contract
negotiations.
Spectrum auctions have shown in a number of markets to exert
unexpectedly high
one-off investment needs on operators. Fitch's scenario analysis
suggests a
reasonable amount of rating headroom if the auctions prove
expensive while cash
flow generation is likely to lead to deleveraging in the event
of a
spectrum-induced leverage spike.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenues grow in 2015 at mid-to-high single digits driven by
continued leading
share of mobile number ports and shift in the post-pay mix;
growth to remain
strong in 2016 but to slow thereafter.
- EBITDA margin to expand by 1.5 to 2.0 percentage points in
2015 and to reach
high 20s by 2018.
- Management to achieve public EBITDA target of EUR300m to
EUR325m in 2015 and
capex excluding spectrum to remain flat to 2014.
- 800MHz and/or 2.6GHz spectrum to be treated as exceptional
capex in 2015,
although to be included in leverage metrics.
- Cash interest to be paid on Play Topco PIK. Although outside
the restricted
borrower group for the purposes of rating the senior secured and
senior notes
cash interest on the PIK notes to be included in coverage
calculations. FFO
fixed charge cover falls to 2.6x in 2015.
- FFO net leverage to remain flat at 4.1x in 2015; deleveraging
to resume
thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Any positive rating action would be subject to the
continued rational
behaviour of the market and market share gains and other
performance indicators
being in line with Fitch's rating case. The shareholders'
approach to financial
policy will also be important. With a potential IPO deemed a
number of years
away and the bonds incorporating a restricted payment test (set
at 3.75x net
debt/EBITDA) Fitch accepts the potential for dividends to
re-leverage the
balance sheet. The level at which the shareholders choose to
manage leverage
combined with continued sound operational performance, will
determine whether
the financial profile supports a higher 'BB-' rating.
The following metrics would be important for an upgrade to be
considered:
- Continued strong subscriber growth and an ongoing shift in the
subscriber mix
to postpaid customers, with subscriber acquisition cost and
postpaid churn close
to management's expectations.
- EBITDA margin in the high 20s and EBITDA less capex margin in
the high teens.
- A financial policy that is likely to see FFO net adjusted
leverage managed at
or below 4.0x, a level consistent with net debt/EBITDA of around
3.3x-3.4x.
-FFO fixed charge coverage (including cash interest on the Play
Topco PIK)
consistently around 3.0x or better.
Negative:
-Intensification of the competitive (pricing) environment,
making revenue growth
and margin expansion targets more challenging. An expectation
that convergent
services were deemed by the market to be a more important
offering could also
create negative rating pressure.
-A financial policy or weakened financial performance leading to
FFO net
adjusted leverage consistently above 5.0x, which would be
expected to result in
a downgrade to 'B'. Fixed charge cover including cash pay
interest on the Play
Topco PIK note consistently below 2.5x would result in a
downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
P4 Sp. z.o.o. Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
P4 Sp. z.o.o. National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Play Finance 2 S.A. Senior Secured Notes: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR3';
'BB-(EXP)'/'RR3(EXP' assigned to proposed tap issue
Play Finance 2 S.A. Senior Secured Notes National Long-Term
Rating: affirmed at
'BBB(pol)'
Play Finance 1 S.A. Senior Notes: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated May
2014 is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.