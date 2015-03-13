(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO/SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sri
Lanka-based telecoms company Dialog Axiata PLC's (Dialog)
'AAA(lka)' National
Long-Term Rating. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stand-Alone Profile Under Pressure: Fitch believes that Dialog's
stand-alone
credit profile of 'AA+(lka)' will come under pressure if it were
to pay
additional recurring and one-off taxes proposed in the Sri
Lankan government's
interim budget announced in February 2015. We believe that
Dialog's 2015
operating EBITDAR margin will decline to around 23%-24% (2014:
33%) and its
funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will
deteriorate to around
3.0x (2014: 1.3x), if it were to pay around LKR10bn in
additional taxes -
including LKR7bn-8bn in recurring and LKR3bn in one-off taxes.
Tax Changes Credit Negative: The proposed one-off and recurring
taxes on the Sri
Lankan telecoms sector raise regulatory risks and could result
in lower
profitability and higher financial leverage for all Sri Lankan
telcos. The
agency has revised its outlook on the sector to negative from
stable.
The interim budget proposes a one-off "super gains" tax of 25%
on profit, and a
tax of LKR250m (USD1.8m) on each mobile operator. The proposals
also shift the
burden of recurring telecom levies of 25% on prepaid voice and
10% on data
revenue on to the telcos from consumers. Any increase in tariffs
by a telco is
subject to approval by the telecoms regulator. A one-off tax of
LKR1bn (USD7.5m)
is also proposed on companies offering satellite direct-to-home
(DTH) TV with
more than 50,000 subscribers.
Rating Still AAA(lka): Fitch believes that Dialog still warrants
a 'AAA(lka)'
support-driven rating despite pressure on its stand-alone credit
profile. The
support-driven rating is based on Fitch's assessment of strong
operational and
strategic linkages with its 83% parent, Axiata Group Berhad
(Axiata) of
Malaysia, which has a stronger credit profile. Linkages include
sharing key
management personnel, a common brand name and common creditors,
which can result
in reputation risk to Axiata should Dialog fail.
Market Position Intact: Dialog's stand-alone profile is still
underpinned by its
market-leading position in Sri Lanka's mobile and pay-TV
industries. Its market
position will probably strengthen following the tax changes as
smaller telcos
that are unprofitable could look to exit the market. Fitch
expects Dialog's
leverage will start improving from 2016 towards 2.6x-2.7x in the
absence of any
further one-off taxes. Also, we believe that Dialog could reduce
its capital
expenditure in response to the additional taxes. The company's
capex/revenue
ratio fell to 23% in 2014 from 44% in 2013.
Industry to Consolidate: We believe that the dramatic tax
changes will hasten
industry consolidation with the number of telcos possibly
reducing to three from
five. Two smaller unprofitable operators - Hutchison Lanka and
Bharti Airtel
Limited's (BBB-/Stable) Sri Lanka subsidiary, Airtel Lanka - may
exit the
industry. We believe that market leaders Dialog and Sri Lanka
Telecom PLC
(BB-/Stable) could acquire the smaller operators to reduce
price-based
competition and consolidate spectrum assets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- The tax changes proposed in the February 2015 budget come into
force from 1
April 2015.
- Revenue to rise by high single-digits, driven by higher voice
usage thanks to
telecom levy savings and fast-growing data services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to decline by 900bp-1,000bp due to
higher recurring
taxes and a change in revenue mix as a low-margin data revenue
replaces more
profitable voice and international service revenues.
- Capex/revenue to remain high at around 25%-30% on account of
network
expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A material dilution in Axiata's ownership or board control in
Dialog, removal
of the common brand name, or a weakening of the current
strategic and
operational ties between the companies.
- A decline in operating EBITDAR margin to below 20% along with
FFO-adjusted net
leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade as Dialog is at the
highest rating on
the Sri Lankan National Ratings scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka DeSilva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria" dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
