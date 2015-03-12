(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) The decision by the Bank of
Thailand (BOT)
to cut its policy rate by 25bp to 1.75% on 11 March is unlikely
to have a
significant effect on credit risk in the country, says Fitch
Ratings. Inflation
remains well below the BOT's target. Headline CPI falling into
negative
territory at -0.5% yoy in February 2015 has given the central
bank some space to
cut the policy rate. The relative strength of the Thai baht is
also likely to
have influenced the rate decision.
That said, high private sector leverage and rapid credit growth
prior to 2014
remain a key source of vulnerability for the wider economy and
banking sector.
Should further monetary easing result in a rapid re-acceleration
in credit
growth, this would increase the risks to banks' asset quality.
Fitch estimates Thailand's private sector leverage reached 159%
of GDP in 2014,
significantly higher than the median (61%) of its 'BBB' category
peers. The
aggregate figure has been driven largely by rapid growth in
household debt,
which rose to 85% of GDP in 2014 from 56% in 2008.
The expansion in credit through to 2014 has left Thai corporates
and households
more vulnerable in the event of a sudden or unexpected downturn.
This, in turn,
means that asset-quality problems in the banking system could
escalate more
quickly than in previous recessions. Downside risks for the
banking sector
remain pronounced alongside challenging operating conditions,
and Fitch
maintains a negative outlook on the sector. That said, current
buffers in the
banking system provide some protection, and the ratings for most
individual Thai
banks are on a stable outlook.
Thus far, banks' asset quality has held up despite the marked
slowdown in
economic growth in 2014. Real GDP expanded by only 0.7% last
year, weighed down
by weak consumption and investment, which is most likely the
result of high
household indebtedness and continued political stability
concerns. At the same
time, banking sector non-performing loans (NPLs) were largely
unchanged from
2013, at 2.6% in December. Loan growth has slowed significantly
in 2014 along
with the broader economic deceleration, and this has been a
positive credit
factor for the banks.
Asset quality as a lagging indicator means that we could yet see
a deterioration
in NPLs in 2015 should the economic slowdown continue.
Nevertheless, Fitch's
base-case scenario is for real GDP growth to rebound to 3.5% in
2015.
