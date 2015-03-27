(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Changing the Standardised
Approach: Alternative
Proposals Must Demonstrate Predictive Power
here
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) should assess the
predictive power of
its proposals to reduce reliance on ratings before committing to
any changes.
This will help avoid degradation in the quality of its
risk-based bank capital
framework which could undermine confidence and result in
unintended
consequences.
The proposals represent a dramatic change from a relatively
simple risk-weight
regime based in part on external credit ratings to a more
complex - and harder
to implement - system based on metrics identified by the BCBS.
As they stand,
the committee's proposals appear to have unproven predictive
power and give some
surprising results when tested on Fitch-rated corporates and
banks. The changes
are likely to have greatest effect in markets which are highly
dependent on
bank-lending by changing the relative capital cost of different
types of
lending.
Capital charges on Fitch-rated corporate exposures would fall by
around 20% with
cyclical sectors and property/real estate being the main
beneficiaries; both
would see large reduction in risk-weights. Conversely, the
proposals would see
increases for highly-rated corporates (with some 'A' rated
corporates even being
assigned the highest 300% risk-weight).
More importantly, the proposals appear to perform particularly
badly for
corporates that subsequently defaulted. The committee's proposed
approach would
have treated the majority (60%) of defaulted issuers in the
Fitch portfolio as
low risk (risk-weighted below 100%) prior to default. This
indicates that the
metrics would fail to discriminate adequately between corporate
credits.
The committee's proposed treatment of inter-bank exposures
relies on
backward-looking metrics and omits risk-factors including
operating environment
(particularly important for emerging markets), company profile,
governance,
liquidity and profitability. The proposals would see steep
declines in capital
charges for inter-bank lending to some emerging market banks (up
to 80% in some
cases).
On a more positive note, capital charges for high-LTV
residential
mortgage-lending would rise, and the overall approach to both
residential and
commercial mortgages would seem more risk-sensitive, but harder
to implement;
especially the proposed inclusion of affordability criteria for
residential
mortgages where the necessary data may not be available.
Fitch regards the wide-spread practice of exempting banks'
sovereign exposures
from capital charges as a major weakness in the current
risk-based framework.
Over time, capitalising sovereign exposures could impose greater
market
discipline on sovereign finances and narrow the gap between the
capital cost of
lending to corporates and that of sovereigns. It is
disappointing therefore that
they were excluded from the Basel Committee's review and are
instead being
progressed on a separate and apparently longer timeframe.
Implementation will likely be difficult and costly, as banks
will find it hard
to source, maintain and protect all of the specific information
needed to
calculate risk weights. Corporate financial information,
especially for SMEs,
could face timeliness, accessibility and comparability hurdles.
Credit ratings serve as important credit risk benchmarks for a
wide variety of
market participants and ultimately aid and support healthy,
robust and
transparent capital markets. Credit ratings have been effective
in assessing
relative credit and default risk and are widely understood and
accepted by
institutional investors and market participants. Fitch is
supportive of efforts
to reduce over-reliance on credit ratings but believes it is
important all
market participants recognise that alternative measures also
have their
strengths and their limitations.
