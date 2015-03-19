(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
Hana Bank's (Hana) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SR, and SRF
Hana's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
belief of an extremely high probability of extraordinary support
from the South
Korean government (AA-/Stable), if needed. This view is based on
Hana's systemic
importance as one of the major commercial banks in South Korea.
The Stable
Outlook reflects the sovereign's Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating
Hana's 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's
franchise and
management, which are not as strong as that of its immediate
peers. The VR also
takes into account its relatively sound loan quality and
stronger net
profitability than its local peers and adequate capitalisation,
despite a
somewhat challenging operating environment.
Hana's franchise is smaller than other large and higher rated
banks in Korea,
although it has a solid franchise as one of the major commercial
banks. The
management of Hana and its parent Hana Financial Group (HFG) are
more aggressive
in risk-taking, which is reflected in the faster loan book
growth and some
operational lapses in the past.
Hana's loan quality is generally sound, helped by a loan
portfolio that is
focused on households and self-employed borrowers. That said,
while Fitch does
not believe the country's high household debt is an imminent
risk given the low
unemployment and interest rates, in the longer term, household
debt servicing
ability is likely to come under pressure, particularly if
interests begin to
rise.
While Korean banking sector profitability is low, Hana's
profitability is
slightly stronger than its peers with return on assets of 0.5%
in 2014 thanks to
tighter expense control and its lower credit costs.
Nevertheless, Hana's net
interest margin has been below industry average because it
focuses on high net
worth individuals who are sensitive to changes in deposit and
loan rates. Faced
with low interest rates and a competitive banking industry, it
is a challenge
for Hana and its peers to meaningfully improve their
profitability.
Hana's funding and liquidity profile reflects its somewhat
smaller franchise
relative to higher-rated domestic peers; the bank has a higher
loan-to-customer
deposit ratio at around 122% at end-3Q14. The liquidity coverage
ratio under
Basel III standards was at a comfortable 105%, compared with the
minimum of 80%
in 2015, which will be increased to 100% in 2018. Like its local
peers, Hana
depends highly on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however,
it has ensured
that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt, in
accordance with
regulatory guidance.
Hana's capitalisation is adequate and is expected to remain
stable (Fitch core
capital ratio: 12.4% at end-3Q14) thereby complying with
regulatory guidelines
under Basel III and its potential designation as a domestically
systemically
important bank (D-SIB).
Hana and its sister bank, Korea Exchange Bank (KEB; A-/Stable),
are wholly owned
by HFG. Hana was to be integrated with KEB in 1H15, but the
process has been
stopped by a court ruling in favour of KEB's union members.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR, and SRF
The bank's IDRs, SR and SRF will be affected by changes in the
ability and
propensity of the Korean government to provide support. The
consolidation
between Hana and KEB may trigger a rating review, although its
current ratings
are already at the highest level for Korea's commercial banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Hana's VR could be upgraded if there is sustainable improvement
in its margin,
funding and liquidity along with a noticeable improvement in
risk control,
although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the
near-term. We expect
the consolidation process with KEB to present challenges but in
the longer-term
it has the potential to strengthen Hana's competitive position
as well as
funding. Any material development in the consolidation process
might trigger a
rating review. The VR could be pressured if there was a
noticeable increase in
risk appetite contributing to weaker assessment of
capitalisation, funding and
asset quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES- Senior Unsecured
Debt
The rating on Hana's senior unsecured debt is aligned with the
bank's Long-Term
IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of
the debt.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Hana Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt and global medium-term note programme
affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+822 3278 8363
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
