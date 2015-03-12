(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) U.S. non-financial corporate
bonds are on pace
to beat 2012's issuance record of $686 billion, highlighting the
diverging
growth path of the US and European economies, according to Fitch
Ratings.
U.S. non-financial volume totaled $115.7 billion through the end
of February, an
18% increase over the first two months in 2012 and a 30%
increase compared with
2014. This contrasts sharply with the 21% decline in European
corporate
issuances for the first two months of this year.
U.S. companies continue to take advantage of favorable borrowing
conditions
against a low interest rate backdrop and are refinancing debt,
causing the par
weighted average coupon fixed-rate universe to fall from 6.4% at
the end of 2011
to 5.2% as of the end of February. New issuance has averaged
more than $650
billion over the past three years, with $188 billion sold during
4Q14.
So far this year, borrowing has been strong in both the
investment- and
speculative-grade segments, up around 30% versus 2014. The
former generated
$81.5 billion of issuance, while the latter produced $34.2
billion. Energy,
utilities and infrastructure (EUI) volume has nearly doubled
from the same time
frame last year despite the low oil price environment and now
comprises 25% of
non-financial outstandings. Retail, leisure and consumer
products (RLCP) jumped
33%.
European corporate bond issuances fell by over one-fifth to
EUR52bn in 2M15
compared with last year; however, the decline was mainly
attributable to an
outsized bond offering from EDF in January 2014. Average monthly
issuance in
2M15 was down 14% on the monthly average in 2014, with the
industrials and RLCP
sectors experiencing the biggest falls.
EUI sector firms led new supply with EUR17bn in 2M15 despite a
fall of 31% yoy,
while supply from issuers in the RLCP segment grew 31% to
EUR13bn.
Fitch forecasts the U.S. economy to grow 3.1% this year,
significantly ahead of
the eurozone at 1.1%. Continuation of ultra-loose monetary
policy and the ECB's
new EUR1.1 trillion QE program have created very cheap funding
conditions in the
eurozone. These are increasingly being tapped by U.S. and other
foreign issuers.
Fitch will publish reports on foreign borrowers tapping European
markets and
U.S. corporate bond market issuance and rating trends in March.
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0286
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Michael Larsson
Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1060
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor
here
