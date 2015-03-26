(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the recent
decline in oil prices has highlighted the vulnerability of
subnationals with
revenue dependence on commodity-based transfers. This has been
particularly
severe in recent months following the decline in oil prices to
close to USD55
per barrel by end-December 2014 from just over USD100 per barrel
in June 2014.
As low oil prices are projected to persist into 2015 we expect
that subnationals
may also see a decline in transfers received related to oil
revenue proceeds.
This will mean that original expenditure budgets may be scaled
back unless they
can find alternative sources of revenues.
These subnationals tend to have a low level of internally
generated revenues due
to a lack of incentives to increase local revenues or improve
collection rates.
This leads to significant imbalances with a large proportion of
potential
volatile transfers from the central government funding rigid
expenditure at the
local level.
In some countries, the transfer formula of oil-related revenues
from central to
local governments favours oil producing regions as they receive
a greater share
of the revenues. However, this tends to lead to increasing
income inequalities
between oil and non-oil producing states, particularly if the
transfer amount is
significant. It can also result in disagreements among the
regions and also
between the regions and the central government.
Commodity-based revenues are inherently volatile as they depend
on external
demand, production volumes, price and exchange rates. Most of
these variables
are beyond the control of the subnationals. Sharp devaluation of
the local
currency against the commodity reference currency, which is
usually the USD, can
also have significant negative impact on domestic proceeds from
oil revenues.
Apart from the inherent volatility of revenues, low revenue
flexibility has a
negative impact on subnationals while undermining their ability
to counteract
falling revenues through fiscal adjustment. Long-term budget
planning is largely
determined by revenues outside their control. In addition,
during favourable
times there is pressure to overspend in capital projects that
may be politically
motivated.
One of the more effective ways to counteract the cyclically in
revenues is to
create reserves or stabilisation funds/sovereign wealth funds
which can be used
when commodity revenues decline. This has already been created
by sovereigns in
countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan but it is still
fairly rare at the
subnational level. In conjunction with this, subnationals could
increase the
proportion of internally generated revenues through local taxes
and fees to
reduce the dependence on one single source.
The special report, entitled 'Challenges Faced by Subnationals
in Managing
Commodity-Based Revenues" is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on
the link above.
Contact:
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Fitch Espana SAU
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
